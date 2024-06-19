About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Breathing Poison: Air Pollution's Hidden Threat to Cancer Survivors

by Colleen Fleiss on Jun 19 2024 1:26 AM

Modern therapies have extended the lives of many cancer patients, yet survivors often endure chronic health conditions, including cardiovascular disease. Groundbreaking research reveals that air pollution significantly escalates cardiovascular disease and mortality in cancer patients, exacerbating health disparities linked to these conditions (1 Trusted Source
Air Pollution in Cardio-oncology and Unraveling the Environmental Nexus

Go to source).
“The review underscores the critical need to consider environmental factors, especially air pollution, in cardio-oncology risk assessment and patient management,” said Xiaoquan Rao, MD, PhD, senior author of the study and a cardiologist at Tongji Hospital at the Tongji Medical College in Wuhan, China.

Air Pollution
Air Pollution
Nearly 2.4 million deaths every year are attributable to air pollution. Air pollutants may be solid particles, liquid droplets or gases. Proper planning methods should be adopted to reduce air pollution.
“By highlighting the significant role of air pollution in the cardiovascular health of cancer patients, our work aims to catalyze further research in this field and inform clinical practices and public health policies,” Rao said.

Studies Linking Air Pollution to Cardiovascular Disease and Cancer (2000-2023)

Researchers reviewed papers published between 2000 and 2023 and found eight studies that directly explored the combined effect of air pollution on cardiovascular disease and cancer.

They found that exposure to PM2.5, or fine particulates in the air, was significantly associated with higher rates of both incidence and mortality of cardiovascular disease among cancer patients — and vice versa. Rao noted that air pollution exposure appears to impact multiple common risk factors shared by both cancer and cardiovascular disease, including inflammatory and oxidative stress pathways.

According to researchers, a surprising finding was that even short-term exposure to high pollution levels rapidly impacted cancer patients’ cardiovascular health.

“This suggests that even temporary deteriorations in air quality can have immediate adverse effects on vulnerable populations such as cardio-oncology patients,” Rao said.

The paper also highlights how air pollution contributes to health disparities worldwide. Disadvantaged populations are exposed to higher levels of air pollution, and cancer patients with a lower socioeconomic status face a higher risk of cardiovascular disease mortality linked to air pollution than the general public, researchers said.

“More research is needed, including clinical studies, to understand the impacts of air pollution on cardiovascular disease and cancer in greater detail," Rao said.

Rao added that the findings can be used to better understand the risks of air pollution and help identify more vulnerable populations within cardio-oncology.

“This awareness is crucial for developing tailored air pollution exposure control measures and individualized patient management strategies aimed at mitigating cardiovascular disease risks among cancer patients,” Rao said.

Future research will focus on exploring air pollution-related health disparities across different types of cancer and cardiovascular diseases. Researchers also hope to evaluate the effectiveness of environmental interventions in reducing the impact of air pollution on cardio-oncology patients.

Reference:
  1. Air Pollution in Cardio-oncology and Unraveling the Environmental Nexus - (https://www.acc.org/)

Source-Eurekalert


