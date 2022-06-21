Breathing in Polluted Air can Affect Your Brain: Here’s How

Harmful Effects of Air Pollution on the Brain

Advertisement

An international team of experts from the University of Birmingham and research institutions in China published their findings inThe scientists revealed they had found various fine particles in human cerebrospinal fluids taken from patients who had experienced brain disorders - uncovering a process which may result in toxic particulate substances ending up in the brain.Co-author Professor Iseult Lynch, from the University of Birmingham, commented: "There are gaps in our knowledge around the harmful effects of airborne fine particles on the central nervous system. This work sheds new light on the link between inhaling particles and how they subsequently move around the body."The data suggests thatthan pass directly via the nose - adding new evidence on the relationship between air pollution and detrimental effects of such particles on the brain.", but particulate matter (PM, especially ambient fine particles such as PM2.5 and PM0.1), are the most concerning in terms of causing detrimental health effects. Ultrafine particles, in particular, are able to escape the body's protective systems, including sentinel immune cells and biological barriers.Recent evidence has revealed a strong link between high levels of air pollution and marked neuroinflammation, Alzheimer's-like changes and cognitive problems in older people and even in children.The team of scientists discovered that. Once in the brain, the particles were hard to clear and were retained for longer than in other organs.Their findings offer new evidence in proving the risks from particulate pollution to the central nervous system, but the researchers recommend that more investigation is needed into the mechanics of how inhaled ambient fine particles reach the brain.Source: Eurekalert