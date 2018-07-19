Breath tests may help early detection of pancreatic cancer, when curative treatments may be possible, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in BJS (British Journal of Surgery).

Breath Tests May Help Detect Pancreatic Cancer Early

‘Breath tests may help early detection of pancreatic cancer which may help distinguish patients with pancreatic cancer from those without cancer.’

Pancreatic cancer carries a very poor prognosis as most patients are diagnosed at an advanced stage.For the study, investigators examined volatile organic compounds in breath samples from patients with localized and metastatic pancreatic cancers, compared with patients with benign pancreatic disease and some with a normal pancreas.Tests identified 12 compounds that were indicative of pancreatic cancer. These compounds were from three main chemical groups, namely aldehydes, alkanes and alcohols."The final application of breath testing in the patient care pathway will depend on test sensitivity and specificity in large multicentre clinical trials, and its performance in early pancreatic cancer and high-risk groups," the authors wrote.Source: Eurekalert