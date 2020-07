Breastfeeding in infancy is associated with a lower risk of lower limb fractures when children reach young adulthood. Maternal smoking during pregnancy was associated with a higher risk of upper limb fractures. The findings are published in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research.



For the study, 201 participants were followed from infancy to 25 years old. While the effects of breastfeeding and smoking on bone health in young adulthood were significant, there were no observed effects of birth weight.



The findings suggest that exposures during fetal development and early life may have effects on bone health in adulthood.



‘Lifestyle and health of the mother during pregnancy and factors during early childhood like breastfeeding, influence bone health in adulthood.’

"This study reinforces the view that healthy bones start in utero and early childhood, suggesting that prevention of osteoporosis should start as early as possible," said senior author Graeme Jones, PhD, MD, of the University of Tasmania, in Australia.

