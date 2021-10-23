About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Advertisement

Breastfeeding may Prevent Cognitive Decline

by Dr Jayashree on October 23, 2021 at 5:51 PM
Font : A-A+

Breastfeeding may Prevent Cognitive Decline

A new study led by researchers at UCLA Health has found that women over the age of 50 who had breastfed their babies performed better on cognitive tests compared to women who had never breastfed.

The findings of the study are published in Evolution, Medicine and Public Health.

Advertisement


"While many studies have found that breastfeeding improves a child's long-term health and well-being, our study is one of very few that has looked at the long-term health effects for women who had breastfed their babies," said Molly Fox, PhD, lead author of the study and an Assistant Professor in the UCLA Department of Anthropology and the Department of Psychiatry and Biobehavioral Sciences.

Cognitive health is critical for wellbeing in aging adults. When cognition becomes impaired after the age of 50, it can be a strong predictor of Alzheimer's Disease (AD), the leading form of dementia and cause of disability among the elderly.
Advertisement

Many studies have shown that phases of a woman's reproductive life history can be linked to a higher or lower risk for developing various health conditions but few studies have examined breastfeeding and its impact on women's long-term cognition.

There has been conflicting evidence that whether breastfeeding might be linked to better cognitive performance or Alzheimer's risk among postmenopausal women.

To find out this, researchers analyzed data collected from women participating in two cross-sectional randomized controlled 12-week clinical trials at UCLA Health.

Among the two trials, 115 women chose to participate, with 64 identified as depressed and 51 non-depressed. All participants completed a comprehensive battery of psychological tests measuring learning, delayed recall, executive functioning, and processing speed.

They also answered a questionnaire about their reproductive life-history that included questions about the age they began menstruating, the number of complete and incomplete pregnancies, the length of time they breastfed for each child, and their age of menopause.

Key findings from this analysis revealed that about 65% of non-depressed women reported having breastfed, compared to 44% of the depressed women. All non-depressed participants reported at least one completed pregnancy compared to 57.8% of the depressed participants.

Results from the cognitive tests also revealed that those who had breastfed, regardless of whether they were depressed or not, performed better in all four of the cognitive tests measuring for learning, delayed recall, executive functioning, and processing compared to women who had not breastfed.

Interestingly, researchers also found that longer time spent breastfeeding was associated with better cognitive performance.

Future studies will be needed to explore the relationship between women's history of breastfeeding and cognitive performance in larger, more geographically diverse groups of women.

It is important to better understand the health implications of breastfeeding for women, given that women today breastfeed less frequently and for shorter periods than was practiced historically.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< COVID Vaccine Effective in Children Aged 5-11
Delta Variant Mutation may be More Transmissible >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Printed Temperature Sensors help with Continuous Temperature Monitoring
Printed Temperature Sensors help with Continuous Temperature Monitoring
Health Benefits of Giloy
Health Benefits of Giloy
Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2021 - It's time to RISE
Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2021 - It's time to RISE
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Importance of Breastfeeding Nutrient Needs in Lactation Switching Baby from Bottle to Cup How and When to Stop Breastfeeding Top 15 Toxic Chemicals Affecting Brain Development In Children 

Recommended Reading
How and When to Stop Breastfeeding
How and When to Stop Breastfeeding
If you want to stop breastfeeding, then here is your guide to doing it the right way. Find the ......
Importance of BreastFeeding
Importance of BreastFeeding
From antibodies, to the exclusive nutrients, the benefits of breastfeeding are incalculable....
World Breastfeeding Week 2021 – ‘Protect Breastfeeding: A Shared Responsibility’
World Breastfeeding Week 2021 – ‘Protect Breastfeeding: A Shared Responsibility’
World Breastfeeding Week (WBW) is marked from August 1-7 every year to develop awareness on ......
Breastfeeding Linked to Lower Blood Pressure in Early Childhood
Breastfeeding Linked to Lower Blood Pressure in Early Childhood
Breastfeeding can reduce the levels of blood pressure and promote heart health in early childhood. ....
Nutrient Needs in Lactation
Nutrient Needs in Lactation
Inadequacies in a lactating mother’s diet influences both the quantity and quality of milk secreted,...
Switching Baby from Bottle to Cup
Switching Baby from Bottle to Cup
Find tips on how to switch toddler from bottles and sippy cups to adult cups and say bye-bye to bott...
Top 15 Toxic Chemicals Affecting Brain Development In Children
Top 15 Toxic Chemicals Affecting Brain Development In Children
Toxic chemicals found in the environment in the air, water, soil and even in day to day stuff we use...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close