Breastfeeding may Prevent Cognitive Decline

Cognitive health is critical for wellbeing in aging adults.Many studies have shown that phases of a woman's reproductive life history can be linked to a higher or lower risk for developing various health conditions but few studies have examined breastfeeding and its impact on women's long-term cognition.There has been conflicting evidence that whether breastfeeding might be linked to better cognitive performance or Alzheimer's risk among postmenopausal women.To find out this, researchers analyzed data collected from women participating in two cross-sectional randomized controlled 12-week clinical trials at UCLA Health.Among the two trials, 115 women chose to participate, with 64 identified as depressed and 51 non-depressed. All participants completed a comprehensive battery of psychological tests measuring learning, delayed recall, executive functioning, and processing speed.They also answered a questionnaire about their reproductive life-history that included questions about the age they began menstruating, the number of complete and incomplete pregnancies, the length of time they breastfed for each child, and their age of menopause.Key findings from this analysis revealed that. All non-depressed participants reported at least one completed pregnancy compared to 57.8% of the depressed participants.Results from the cognitive tests also revealed thatInterestingly, researchers also found that longer time spent breastfeeding was associated with better cognitive performance.Future studies will be needed to explore the relationship between women's history of breastfeeding and cognitive performance in larger, more geographically diverse groups of women.It is important to better understand the health implications of breastfeeding for women, given that women today breastfeed less frequently and for shorter periods than was practiced historically.Source: Medindia