Breastfeeding Bolsters Child’s DNA for Immunity and Cognitive Health

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Want to ensure a healthy beginning for your baby? #Exclusive_breastfeeding for 3+ months enhances #immune and #cognitivedevelopment via altered #DNApatterns, providing a lifelong blueprint for health. Good health starts at the molecular level! #pediatrics #breastfeeding #childhealth #genetics #DNAmethylation #cognitivehealth #immunesystem #epigenetics