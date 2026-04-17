Breastfeeding Bolsters Child’s DNA for Immunity and Cognitive Health

DNA patterns in blood may reveal how early nutrition alters gene activity and immune function through chemical changes.
Apart from nutrition, exclusive breastfeeding influences DNA expression on child’s developmental genes. A new study published in Clinical Epigenetics reveals that exclusive breastfeeding for at least three months leaves lasting biological signatures on a child’s genome.(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Breastfeeding association with DNA methylation in the Pregnancy And Childhood Epigenetics (PACE) Consortium
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Led by the Pregnancy and Childhood Epigenetics (PACE) Consortium, including the University of Exeter and ISGlobal, researchers analyzed blood samples to identify specific DNA methylation patterns. These epigenetic marks act as chemical modifications, impacting how genes associated with immune system regulation and cognitive development function.
By comparing data from over 3,000 children, the study found that these molecular marks of early nutrition persist for years, potentially shaping long-term health.
Epigenetic Marks Alter Child’s Immune and Developmental PathwaysHowever, the study did not look at whether the children had any difference in their immunity or development as a result of carrying these epigenetic marks.
Study co-lead Dr. Doretta Caramaschi, of the University of Exeter, said: “Our findings show that babies who are exclusively breastfed carry epigenetic changes associated with that experience. The genes that are affected by these markers are involved in developmental and immunity processes, but we can’t say from our study whether this affects those highly complex processes directly.”
Research has shown separately that breastfeeding is associated with short- and long-term beneficial effects on child health. Dr. Mariona Bustamante, of ISGlobal, an institution supported by the la Caixa Foundation, added: “Our results are new and interesting, but we do need to interpret them with some caution. Our study is designed to be collaborative and international. However, we need to study more diverse groups to fully understand this biology.”
Researchers Analyzed Breastfeeding Timelines to Identify DNA MarksThe research was conducted via the Pregnancy and Childhood Epigenetics (PACE) Consortium, made of 11 studies internationally, in countries including Spain, the Netherlands, Finland, France, Greece, Lithuania, Germany, South Africa and US, including a cohort of mixed ethnicity.
In the UK, the study involved the Bristol-based Children of the 90s study, the Born in Bradford study and the Isle of Wight Birth Cohort Study. The analysis incorporated epigenetic data from 3,421 children across these studies.
Information on breastfeeding was collected through questionnaires from birth. DNA methylation marks were measured from samples taken when the children were aged 5 to 12 years, and compared to those in samples taken from the umbilical cord to assess pre-breastfeeding. Researchers examined whether there was any difference related to the experience of being breastfed.
Reference:
- Breastfeeding association with DNA methylation in the Pregnancy And Childhood Epigenetics (PACE) Consortium - (https://link.springer.com/article/10.1186/s13148-025-02042-4)
Source-Eurekalert