About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Breastfeeding: A Natural Way to Reduce Type 2 Diabetes

by Colleen Fleiss on June 15, 2023 at 11:46 PM
Font : A-A+

Breastfeeding: A Natural Way to Reduce Type 2 Diabetes

In mothers, breastfeeding was found to boost insulin sensitivity aiding to protect them against type 2 diabetes in later years (1 Trusted Source
ENDO 2023

Go to source).

Many previous studies in women have shown that prolonged breastfeeding lowers a mother's subsequent lifetime risk for type 2 diabetes, but the reason for this is unknown, said lead researcher Julie Hens, Ph.D., of Yale University in New Haven, Conn.

Listen to this news
0:00/0:00
How and When to Stop Breastfeeding

How and When to Stop Breastfeeding


If you want to stop breastfeeding, then here is your guide to doing it the right way. Find the answers to all your questions regarding weaning off breast milk, including when and how to do it!
Advertisement


The researchers designed the study to compare the metabolic effects of breastfeeding versus non-breastfeeding, and to study changes in metabolism that are the result of lactation.

They studied mice who became pregnant and delivered their pups and split them into two groups - those that nursed and those whose pups were removed immediately after birth. Mice in the lactating group were then studied a month after the pups were weaned and were compared to aged-matched mice that had delivered but not nursed.

Breastfeeding and Diabetes

The study found that the non-lactating mice and lactating mice had similar body weights overall. However, the non-lactating mice had an increase specifically in a type of metabolically active fat analogous to the visceral fat in humans that is well known to increase the risk of developing diabetes.
Breast Feeding - Preparation - Animation

Breast Feeding - Preparation - Animation


Interactive section of Medindia gives details regarding how your body prepares breast feeding
Advertisement

Having fewer of these cells means the body has less reserve of insulin production, which might contribute to an increased risk of developing diabetes. Mice that did not lactate also had more insulin resistance, which occurs when cells in the muscles, fat and liver do not respond as they should to insulin. Over time, this can stress the insulin-producing cells, causing them to fail and leading to diabetes.

"However, studies in women have shown that this protective effect is independent of weight loss. Our study in mice also corroborates these findings and suggests that the protective effect of nursing may be related to effects both to increase the reserves of insulin-producing cells and to lessen whole body resistance to the effects of insulin," Hens said.

Reference :
  1. ENDO 2023 - (https://www.endocrine.org/meetings-and-events/endo2023)

Source: Eurekalert
Insulin Injections for Diabetes

Insulin Injections for Diabetes


Insulin Therapy plays an important role in treating diabetes.Learning about insulin injections can help you better manage your diabetes condition.
Advertisement

Pregnancy Diabetes Chart or Gestational Diabetes Mellitus Chart

Pregnancy Diabetes Chart or Gestational Diabetes Mellitus Chart


Gestational diabetes is a condition affecting nearly 4% of pregnant women. The diagnosis of gestational diabetes is done with the help of a standardized 'Oral Glucose Tolerance Test'.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Diabetes

Diabetes

A comprehensive article on diabetes - both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, including : causes, signs, symptoms, ...
Diabetes - Essentials

Diabetes - Essentials

Diabetes is a metabolic disease caused by insulin deficiency that leads to high blood sugar levels and ...
Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Diabetes. ...
Diabetes and Exercise

Diabetes and Exercise

Regular exercise especially in type II diabetes not only helps reduce the sugar but also reduces the demand ...
Diabetic Diet

Diabetic Diet

The diabetic diet most often recommended is high in dietary fiber (especially soluble fiber) and nutrients, ...
Diabetic Retinopathy

Diabetic Retinopathy

The term ‘diabetic retinopathy’ refers to changes in the retina which often occur in people with ...
Insulin Delivery Devices

Insulin Delivery Devices

Insulin delivery devices have evolved drastically since their invention in 1922. They are all aimed to ...
Otitis Media

Otitis Media

Middle ear infection, or otitis media, is a common type of infection that may or may not accompany the ...
Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in ...

Latest Diabetes News

Optimizing Glucose Control: The Benefits of Early-Time Restricted Feeding

Optimizing Glucose Control: The Benefits of Early-Time Restricted Feeding

Early-time restricted feeding, a type of intermittent fasting, has a positive effect on blood glucose level fluctuations.
Link Between Poor Quality of Sleep and Diabetes Risk

Link Between Poor Quality of Sleep and Diabetes Risk

Poor sleep quantity and quality has a negative effect on diabetes and obesity, said researchers.
How Can Stem Cell-Based Treatments Help Patients With Type 2 Diabetes?

How Can Stem Cell-Based Treatments Help Patients With Type 2 Diabetes?

Transplantation of beta-cells prove safe and effective for treating diabetes patients.
Physical Activity Decreases the Risk of Type 2 Diabetes

Physical Activity Decreases the Risk of Type 2 Diabetes

Regular exercise and staying physically active can prevent diabetes, even for individuals who have a greater genetic vulnerability to the condition.
How to Recognize the Signs of Unrecognized Cardiovascular Disease in Type 2 Diabetes?

How to Recognize the Signs of Unrecognized Cardiovascular Disease in Type 2 Diabetes?

In type 2 diabetes individuals, regular screening for two key cardiac biomarkers may decrease the risk of cardiovascular disease events.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Breastfeeding: A Natural Way to Reduce Type 2 Diabetes Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests