Breastfeed for Better Health: A Call to Abandon Old Traditions

by Colleen Fleiss on Aug 3 2024 10:40 AM

Emphasizing the importance of breastfeeding, Gujarat Minister Bhanubhen Babaria encouraged mothers to exclusively breastfeed their babies and avoid traditional feeding practices.

Colostrum is Nectar, Exclusive Breastfeeding a Must

“Breastfeeding has a critical role, particularly the first milk. Colostrum is nectar for a newborn. Mothers must shun the traditional practices like feeding honey and exclusively breastfeed the newborns within the first hour of birth,” Babaria said after officially inaugurating the World Breastfeeding Week at Gandhinagar Civil Hospital.

World Breastfeeding Week (1 Trusted Source
World Breastfeeding Week 2024

Go to source) is globally celebrated from August 1 to 7 to raise awareness about the importance of breastfeeding.

The minister said that since 1992, World Breastfeeding Week has been promoting breastfeeding to enhance child health worldwide. She also visited the gynaecology ward and engaged with new mothers about the benefits of breastfeeding and distributing kits.

The event was jointly organized by the Women and Child Development Department and the Health and Family Welfare Department, which saw the attendance of several prominent figures.

Gandhinagar Mayor Meera Ben Patel, MLA Rita Ben Patel, ICDS Commissioner Ranjit Kumar Singh, Deputy Municipal Commissioner J.M. Bhoraniya, and various officials and employees from the ICDS and Health departments were also present on the occasion.

Reference:
  1. World Breastfeeding Week 2024 - (https://www.who.int/campaigns/world-breastfeeding-week/2024)
Source-IANS
