Medindia
Breast Reduction Surgery for Teen Boys Increases Self-Esteem

by Dr. Jayashree on May 28, 2022 at 11:15 PM
Breast Reduction Surgery for Teen Boys Increases Self-Esteem

Surgery to correct enlarged breast in men (gynecomastia) brings significant improvement in self-esteem and almost every aspect of quality of life reports a study in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, the official medical journal of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS).

Enlargement of the male breast, called gynecomastia, can be a source of embarrassment and distress for teens and young men.

Gynecomastia

Gynecomastia


Gynecomastia is the enlargement of man's breasts due to hormonal imbalance in the body. The disorder is common during puberty.
"Our experience shows real physical, social, emotional, and other benefits of surgical correction for boys and young men with gynecomastia," comments ASPS Member Surgeon Brian I. Labow, MD, of Boston Children's Hospital, senior author of the new study.

Complications Don't Limit The Benefits Of Male Breast Reduction Surgery



Researchers analyzed postoperative outcomes of 145 male patients, aged 12 to 21 years, undergoing surgery to correct gynecomastia. All of the young men had persistent gynecomastia that did not improve with weight loss and medical therapy. Most were overweight or obese and had more severe (grade III or IV) gynecomastia.
Not Just Women, Now Men Too May Be Susceptible to Breast Cancer

Not Just Women, Now Men Too May Be Susceptible to Breast Cancer


Men too, are susceptible to breast cancer, just like women. A self-examination, which helps detect breast cancer at an early stage, is now recommended for men.
Surgical repair was performed in a total of 270 breasts; some patients required correction in only one breast. They analyzed the effects of gynecomastia correction on quality of life, including the possible impact of postoperative complications.

Early complications occurred in about 10% of breasts. This included a 7.8% rate of hematomas (blood collections), most of which were minor; and a 2.2% rate of minor infections, which were managed with oral antibiotics. Other complications were uncommon, and no serious complications occurred. Patients whose surgery included skin removal were 2.5 times more likely to have early complications.

Later follow-up (median 8.6 months) was available in 129 patients. At this time, at least one complication had occurred in 34.3% of breasts. Complications included residual tissue in 12.6% of breasts and contour irregularities in 9.2%. Other complications (such as inverted nipples and scarring problems) were relatively rare.

Fifty-one patients had a more in-depth follow-up, including preoperative and postoperative questionnaires, with a median of 33.3 months after gynecomastia correction. The results showed significant improvement on a questionnaire measuring self-esteem: about 3 points higher on a scale of 10 to 40.

Patients also showed significant improvement in 7 out of 8 quality of life domains, including physical, social, and emotional functioning, and mental health. A screening test for disordered eating found no significant changes in attitudes toward food and eating.

The benefits also appear independent of gynecomastia severity, surgical technique, or being overweight/obese.

The new findings add to the evidence showing the mental and physical health benefits of surgery to correct gynecomastia, even when postoperative complications occur.

These data also suggest that adolescents, while still maturing, are appropriately equipped to handle the complications associated with gynecomastia repair.

Additional studies are needed even though the current evidence suggests that the potential for complications should not limit treatment recommendations in younger patients with gynecomastia.



Source: Medindia
Do Celebrities Conquer Cancer Better?

Do Celebrities Conquer Cancer Better?


Medindia Special report underlines the importance of early breast cancer detection and the influence of celebrities over the same.
Male Breast Cancer

Male Breast Cancer


Most cases of male breast cancer are diagnosed between the ages of 60 and 70 years. Treatment of male breast cancer often involves surgery.
