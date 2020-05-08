by Samhita Vitta on  August 5, 2020 at 10:59 AM Medical Gadgets
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Breast MRI More Effective Using New Device
MRI scanners can be updated by using a system which will allow conducting breast MRI more effective.

Magnetic resonance imaging is becoming increasingly popular as a method of diagnosing diseases. Standard scanners are multifunctional, making it possible to cut down on the costs of specialized equipment. On the other hand, this leads to images of lower quality, especially when relatively small areas need to be examined.

A paper presenting the results of the work was published in Nature Communications.


Magnetic resonance imaging (or MRI) is especially useful in diagnostics of breast cancer at its early stages.

"Compared to an X-ray or ultrasound examination, an MRI scan allows us to precisely localize the tumor, which affects the accuracy of the diagnosis," explains Alena Shchelokova, first co-author of the paper and research associate at ITMO's Faculty of Physics and Engineering.

However, despite the possibilities opened to medical specialists by MRI, this method is rarely used to produce breast scans because apart from the scanner itself, this procedure requires additional specialized equipment.

At the heart of every standard MRI scanner is a large coil used to excite magnetic resonance in the human body. Its size is comparable to that of the human body, and the coil itself is sometimes referred to as the birdcage.

This coil that excites protons in the human body, while the responding magnetic resonance signal is received by another, smaller coil located in the vicinity of the organ that is of particular interest to the clinicians. This second coil allows them to produce a high-quality image of the organ under examination.

"There are two key processes in MRI: excitation and signal reception," says Alena Shchelokova.

"The birdcage coil cannot provide an MR image with sufficient contrast and signal-to-noise ratio because it is big and located far from the specific area under examination. That's why small dedicated coils are used as receiving antennas for each organ. Usually, medical centers are only equipped with a limited number of these local coils, and the breast coil is rarely found among them. Thus, we only found this dedicated coil in a single medical center in St. Petersburg."

A group of scientists, including ITMO University researchers, has suggested another approach to the problem.

The novel concept of targeted clinical MRI applied to breast imaging is based on a local redistribution and passive focusing of the radio frequency magnetic field of the large body coil through electromagnetic coupling with an additional dielectric resonator surrounding the target area. The resonator itself is made from a special type of ceramics produced by a company in St.Petersburg.

This new ceramic material has high dielectric permittivity and extremely low dielectric losses. If set to work in the frequency of the scanner, it localizes and increases the magnetic field in the breast, while the excitation and reception of the signal are conducted by the body coil.

At the same time, the device doesn't generate or receive the signal, but only serves the purpose of focusing the field in a specific place and then transmitting the energy of excited protons point wise to the large coil.

Thanks to the fact that the electromagnetic field is now concentrated inside the area of interest, the power of the body coil can be sufficiently turned down. Consequently, this MR examination becomes safer for patients than the standard one.

The device itself is also cheaper than the specialized receive coil for the breast provided by manufacturers.Additionally, it doesn't need to be connected to the scanner with a complex system of wires.

It is completely wireless and doesn't have so many fragile parts. Moreover, the resonator is compatible with all models of standard clinical scanners, while the standard receive coils need to be purchased from the same manufacturer that produced the scanner.



Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging
Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging or fMRI is a diagnostic technique that measures the activity of the brain. fMRI is used to study the brain structure.
READ MORE
MRI Can be of Benefit to Obese Patients With Fatty Livers
Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) can help monitor liver fat in obese patients. This is done by a technique called chemical shift encoded MRI (CSE-MRI) for measuring the proton density fat fraction (PDFF).
READ MORE
High-strength MRIs Release Toxic Mercury from Dental Fillings
People with amalgam fillings are susceptible to a mercury leak when undergoing scanning with an ultra-high strength MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) scan.
READ MORE
Breast MRI 'Better Than Clinical Approach for Predicting Chemotherapy's Efficiency'
According to a new study, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) provides an indication of a breast tumor's response to pre-surgical chemotherapy considerably earlier.
READ MORE
Breast Enhancement Oil
Breasts contain mammary glands which produce and secrete milk for feeding and nourishing babies. Though both men and women have mammary glands the male breasts differ from female ones as there is no physiological function for milk production in males.
READ MORE
Breast Lumps
Most breast lumps are caused by hormonal changes in a woman and may not be cancerous. Common causes of breast lumps include fibroadenosis, breast cancer, breast cyst.
READ MORE
Breast Lumps-Screening
Breast lumps must never be neglected but instead be subjected to medical examination to rule out cancer.
READ MORE
Breasts - Structures and Types
Different stages of breast development in women and an in-depth look at the breast/bust and its structure.
READ MORE
Magnetic Resonance Imaging
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Magnetic Resonance Imaging
READ MORE
Mastitis
Mastitis is a common cause of tenderness, swelling and pain in breast, owing to inflammation in the mammary gland, Breast infection may occur in some cases.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

More News on:

MastitisMagnetic Resonance ImagingBreasts - Structures and TypesBreast LumpsBreast Lumps-ScreeningHearing LossBreast Enhancement OilFunctional Magnetic Resonance Imaging