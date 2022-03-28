Breast Milk Campaign Yields Better Prospects

Advertisement

In the four-minute video, Radhika has stated that breast milk is one of the precious gifts in life and it can be compared to none other. Sometimes, mothers cannot produce milk. For those kids, who do not get mother's milk, milk banks have been started.she appealed.Radhika said.Dr. Srikanth Manikanti, senior consultant pediatrician, who is one of the organizers of the walkathon, explained that there are 3.5 million prematurely born babies in the country and the majority of them are bereft of mother's milk.If they do not get their mother's milk, they will become vulnerable to diseases and chances are that they might not survive. The demand is more than the supply and mothers should come forward to save the babies. Mother's milk is considered as liquid gold for babies, he explained.To cater to the newborn kids who can't be fed by their mothers, the Karnataka government has dedicated 'Human (breast) Milk Banks' in four district headquarters including Bengaluru on the eve of International Women's Day. The facility was only available in private hospitals earlier. Health Minister K. Sudhakar inaugurated the 'Amruthdhare Human Milk Bank' and appealed that mothers should come forward for breast milk donation, which will save the lives of infants.he stated.The breast milk will be collected from donor mothers using special equipment, it will be pasteurized and then frozen. This breast milk can be stored for 6 months.Source: IANS