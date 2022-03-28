About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Breast Milk Campaign Yields Better Prospects

by Karishma Abhishek on March 28, 2022 at 8:44 AM
Font : A-A+

Breast Milk Campaign Yields Better Prospects

Campaign for breast milk donation has pitched in better prospects in Karnataka. The government has appealed to mothers to donate breast milk to save the lives of infants.

The walkathon has been organized on March 27 to spread the word with Radhika Pandit, an actress, and wife of rock star Yash, on the donation of mother's milk to save the lives of infants.

Advertisement


Radhika Pandit has also shared a video post on Instagram in this regard and appealed to mothers to donate breast milk. The video has gone viral.

In the four-minute video, Radhika has stated that breast milk is one of the precious gifts in life and it can be compared to none other. Sometimes, mothers cannot produce milk. For those kids, who do not get mother's milk, milk banks have been started. "Mothers who have excess milk and who can afford to donate milk can donate," she appealed.
Advertisement

"This video is a special shout out to mothers who can donate their milk. Milk banks have been established in your districts and mothers can join hands for this wonderful and noble cause," Radhika said.

Dr. Srikanth Manikanti, senior consultant pediatrician, who is one of the organizers of the walkathon, explained that there are 3.5 million prematurely born babies in the country and the majority of them are bereft of mother's milk.

If they do not get their mother's milk, they will become vulnerable to diseases and chances are that they might not survive. The demand is more than the supply and mothers should come forward to save the babies. Mother's milk is considered as liquid gold for babies, he explained.

To cater to the newborn kids who can't be fed by their mothers, the Karnataka government has dedicated 'Human (breast) Milk Banks' in four district headquarters including Bengaluru on the eve of International Women's Day. The facility was only available in private hospitals earlier. Health Minister K. Sudhakar inaugurated the 'Amruthdhare Human Milk Bank' and appealed that mothers should come forward for breast milk donation, which will save the lives of infants.

"Breast milk is an elixir to kids. No child should be devoid of mother's milk. Few kids unfortunately won't be able to get breast milk because of the death of their mother or various reasons. To cater to those kids, breast milk banks have been opened at four district headquarters including Mysuru, Belagavi and Bengaluru," he stated.

Mother's milk contains protein, saline, fat, sarcophagus and increases immunity. The breast milk will be collected from donor mothers using special equipment, it will be pasteurized and then frozen. This breast milk can be stored for 6 months.

Source: IANS
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Purple Day for Epilepsy 2022 — Together Spread Awareness
Purple Day for Epilepsy 2022 — Together Spread Awareness
Can Genes Predict Type 1 Diabetes?—Here's What Experts Say
Can Genes Predict Type 1 Diabetes?—Here's What Experts Say
Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month 2022 — Encourage Early Screening
Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month 2022 — Encourage Early Screening
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Pasteurization of milk Mastitis Importance of Breastfeeding Types of Milk Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Breasts - Structures and Types Breast Lumps Breast Lumps-Screening Types of Food Allergies 

Recommended Reading
Genetic Mutation can Identify Women With Difficulty Producing Breast Milk: Study
Genetic Mutation can Identify Women With Difficulty Producing Breast Milk: Study
Maternal genetics with nutrients in breast milk can affect the supply of milk while breastfeeding....
Live Cells Discovered in Breast Milk Could Aid in Breast Cancer Research: Study
Live Cells Discovered in Breast Milk Could Aid in Breast Cancer Research: Study
Human breast milk contains living and viable cells. Researchers having access to breast cells can .....
Can Breast Milk be Spicy?
Can Breast Milk be Spicy?
Spicy substance from pepper gets into breast milk after eating. Piperine responsible for the ......
Breast Lumps
Breast Lumps
Most breast lumps are caused by hormonal changes in a woman and may not be cancerous. Common causes ...
Breast Lumps-Screening
Breast Lumps-Screening
Breast lumps must never be neglected but instead be subjected to medical examination to rule out ......
Breasts - Structures and Types
Breasts - Structures and Types
Different stages of breast development in women and an in-depth look at the breast/bust and its ......
Importance of BreastFeeding
Importance of BreastFeeding
From antibodies, to the exclusive nutrients, the benefits of breastfeeding are incalculable....
Mastitis
Mastitis
Mastitis is a common cause of tenderness, swelling and pain in breast, owing to inflammation in the ...
Pasteurization of Milk
Pasteurization of Milk
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives a briefs account about Louis Pasteur - The Father Of Microbio...
Types of Food Allergies
Types of Food Allergies
If you are allergic to certain food items-Watch out for what you eat...
Types of Milk
Types of Milk
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives a general info about Welcome to the world of milk...
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts
The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food....

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)