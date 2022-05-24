About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Breast Cancer’s New Marker Aids in Personalised Treatment

by Karishma Abhishek on May 24, 2022 at 11:59 PM
Potential new marker for breast cancer that may help personalize their therapy has been discovered by a study at the University of Southampton, published in the journal Scientific Reports.

The risk of developing breast cancer is found to be increased with higher body mass index (BMI), adipose tissue, or body fat.

Triple-Negative Breast Cancer

Triple-negative breast cancers are ER negative, PR negative, and lack overexpression of HER-2. They are difficult to treat and are very aggressive.
Increased body fat surrounding the breast may results in gathering of inflammatory immune cells (macrophages) in the breast's fat tissue, that form 'crown-like structures' with potential molecular biomarker on their (macrophages) surface called CD32B, thereby setting an inflammatory environment for further growth of breast tumours.

Potential Marker of Breast Cancer

The study team hence analyzed how these crown-like structures affect breast cancer progression and their therapeutic response (to a drug called trastuzumab — Herceptin®). These findings may help improve treatment standards for patients with HER2 positive overexpressed breast cancer.
Screening for Breast Cancer with Clinical Breast Examination

Clinical breast examination is a simple and inexpensive method of detecting breast cancer especially in women who do not have access to mammography.
"These findings will be of interest to clinicians and researchers involved in breast cancer treatment as they could potentially be used to develop personalised treatment in patients with HER2 positive overexpressed breast cancer. On the other hand, this study highlights how effective trastuzumab treatment is in patients that do not have the marker. So these patients could benefit from a lower dose of anti-HER2 therapy which may minimise the side-effects they experience. Further studies with more patients will be needed to help confirm these initial findings," says Stephen Beers, University of Southampton.

Source: Medindia
Breast Cancer Management: Advances

The crab that invades the breast is no more a fear factor with all the advancements that medical science and customized protocols can fight breast cancer. the recent developments in the management of breast cancer.
Breast Cancer - Prevention and Management with Lifestyle Changes

Lifestyle choices may or may not cause breast cancer but healthy lifestyle changes can open up avenues beyond breast cancer. Good habits will allow one to fight breast cancer and to live with dignity.
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

