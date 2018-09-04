Breast Cancer Patients With Loss of Muscle at Higher Mortality Risk

Font : A- A+



Increased loss of muscle tissue (sarcopenia) can increase the risk of death in women with breast cancer, finds a new study.

Breast Cancer Patients With Loss of Muscle at Higher Mortality Risk



The findings showed that more than one-third women with sarcopenia -- the degenerative loss of skeletal muscle mass -- at diagnosis had a significantly increased risk of death compared with patients without sarcopenia, regardless of the age or stage of cancer.



‘Loss of skeletal muscle mass (sarcopenia) and increased fat deposits may elevate the risk of death in women with breast cancer.’ Poor muscle quality was not associated with survival, and highest mortality was in patients with sarcopenia and high total adipose tissue (body fat).



Measures of sarcopenia provide significant prognostic information in nonmetastatic breast cancer and will help to identify high-risk groups and guide interventions to optimize survival outcomes, said Bette J. Caan, from the Kaiser Permanente in California.



For the study, published in the JAMA Oncology journal, the team examined 3,241 patients with breast cancer.



The study, however, was unable to determine why higher muscle mass leads to a higher chance of breast cancer survival.



The researchers think there may be a connection with cancer's effect on muscle tissue, as inflammation related to cancer may result in lower muscle mass and increased fat deposits.



"I was surprised by how high the prevalence of sarcopenia was in breast cancer patients with nonmetastatic disease, who in general have good survival," Caan was quoted as saying to the TechCrunch.



The level of sarcopenia, or lower muscle mass, may soon be used for prognosis upon diagnosis of stage II or stage III breast cancer.



By maintaining a healthy body, breast cancer risk significantly decreases. Women who are diagnosed with the disease, meanwhile, should continue a proper lifestyle to help improve their chance of survival.



Besides exercise and healthy diet, avoiding smoking, and heavy alcohol consumption may also help, the report said.







Source: IANS The findings showed that more than one-third women with sarcopenia -- the degenerative loss of skeletal muscle mass -- at diagnosis had a significantly increased risk of death compared with patients without sarcopenia, regardless of the age or stage of cancer.Poor muscle quality was not associated with survival, and highest mortality was in patients with sarcopenia and high total adipose tissue (body fat).Measures of sarcopenia provide significant prognostic information in nonmetastatic breast cancer and will help to identify high-risk groups and guide interventions to optimize survival outcomes, said Bette J. Caan, from the Kaiser Permanente in California.For the study, published in thejournal, the team examined 3,241 patients with breast cancer.The study, however, was unable to determine why higher muscle mass leads to a higher chance of breast cancer survival.The researchers think there may be a connection with cancer's effect on muscle tissue, as inflammation related to cancer may result in lower muscle mass and increased fat deposits."I was surprised by how high the prevalence of sarcopenia was in breast cancer patients with nonmetastatic disease, who in general have good survival," Caan was quoted as saying to the TechCrunch.The level of sarcopenia, or lower muscle mass, may soon be used for prognosis upon diagnosis of stage II or stage III breast cancer.By maintaining a healthy body, breast cancer risk significantly decreases. Women who are diagnosed with the disease, meanwhile, should continue a proper lifestyle to help improve their chance of survival.Besides exercise and healthy diet, avoiding smoking, and heavy alcohol consumption may also help, the report said.Source: IANS

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

More News on: