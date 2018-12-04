medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

Breast Cancer Patients Undergoing Chemotherapy Need Early Chemobrain Intervention

by Megha Ramaviswanathan on  April 12, 2018 at 11:33 AM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A new study led by scientists from the National University of Singapore (NUS) suggests that more support is needed to help breast cancer patients and survivors manage 'chemobrain' symptoms, such as memory loss, short attention span and mental confusion.
Breast Cancer Patients Undergoing Chemotherapy Need Early Chemobrain Intervention
Breast Cancer Patients Undergoing Chemotherapy Need Early Chemobrain Intervention

The study involving 131 female breast cancer patients in Singapore revealed that almost half had suffered from cognitive decline at some point during treatment and up to one year post-treatment. Close to 30 per cent had reported some degree of cognitive impairment one year after undergoing chemotherapy.

"Cognitive impairment among breast cancer survivors is an important issue now because early stage breast cancer is treatable. Knowing when patients experience these cognitive problems, and how long the symptoms persist, can aid the development of suitable screening and clinical management measures," said research team leader Associate Professor Alexandre Chan, who is from the Department of Pharmacy at NUS Faculty of Science.

Cognitive challenges affecting breast cancer patients
Breast cancer is the most prevalent cancer among Singaporean women. Between 2010 and 2014, more than 1,800 women in Singapore were diagnosed with the condition each year.

While current treatments convey excellent survival benefits - with more than 90 per cent of patients surviving beyond five years - many patients acquire cognitive toxicities known as chemobrain. These toxicities can dramatically affect patients' quality of life.

"Early treatment for breast cancer patients usually involves intensive therapy - this means that patients are exposed to high levels of chemotherapy drugs, and they are also at higher risk of long-term side effects. After treatment, we need to manage survivorship issues. However, the clinical presentation of cognitive toxicities remain poorly understood," explained Assoc Prof Chan.

To examine the impact of chemobrain on breast cancer patients, Assoc Prof Chan and his team studied patients with Stages I to III breast cancer. The patients were evaluated at four time points - prior to the start of chemotherapy; six weeks after chemotherapy started; 12 weeks after chemotherapy started; and approximately 15 months after the start of chemotherapy.

Both subjective and objective measures were used to assess cognitive decline. For the former, patients were asked whether they faced difficulty in areas such as concentration, memory, multitasking and verbal fluency, using a validated questionnaire. The patients were also evaluated on their attention, memory, mental processing speed and speed of response using a computer-based software.

The scientists found that almost half of the respondents suffered from some degree of cognitive impairment during treatment and up to one year post-treatment. About 30 per cent complained of cognitive impairment one year after chemotherapy. In addition, a year after undergoing chemotherapy, 15 per cent of the participants were objectively assessed to suffer from memory challenges, and close to 10 per cent experienced issues with response speed. These results were first reported in the journal Psychooncology earlier this year.

Breast cancer survivor Ms Chan Yoke, who is a graphic designer, can attest to cognitive impairment as a result of chemotherapy. In 2015, Ms Chan went through 16 sessions of chemotherapy, along with radiotherapy, as part of her treatment for breast cancer. She said, "I became forgetful after chemotherapy started. I would walk from the kitchen to a room to get something, but once I reached the room, I would not able to recall what I wanted."

About three years after the start of her chemotherapy, Ms Chan still grapples with the after-effects of her cancer treatment. She shared that her memory did not go back to what it was like before she had cancer, and her thought processes are also slower than they were prior to the start of her chemotherapy treatment.

Early screening and intervention programs needed
The results of this study draw attention to the difficulties faced by breast cancer survivors after completion of active treatment, when they begin to resume their societal roles. The findings also highlight the importance of raising awareness about cognitive impairment among breast cancer patients, so that they can be better prepared for the changes they will experience during treatment and survivorship.

"A well-rounded holistic survivorship program will be very useful for cancer patients and survivors. More importantly, we should actively screen and manage patients at risk of cognitive impairment. This is extremely important as we are expecting to see an increasing number of cancer survivors in Singapore, and cognitive impairment can bring significant negative impact to survivors' quality of life," said Assoc Prof Chan.

Scientists from the National Cancer Centre Singapore and KK Women's and Children's Hospital also contributed to the study, which was conducted from 2011 to 2017.

Building on the knowledge gained from this study, Assoc Prof Chan and his team are studying the biomechanisms behind post-chemotherapy cognitive impairment. The scientists will also evaluate the effectiveness of various interventions for managing chemobrain symptoms.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Related Links

Breast Cancer - Prevention and Management with Lifestyle Changes

Breast Cancer - Prevention and Management with Lifestyle Changes

Lifestyle choices may or may not cause breast cancer but healthy lifestyle changes can open up avenues beyond breast cancer. Good habits will allow one to fight breast cancer and to live with dignity.

Reducing the Chances of Death from Breast Cancer With a Double Mastectomy

Reducing the Chances of Death from Breast Cancer With a Double Mastectomy

Undergoing a double mastectomy reduces the risk of developing breast cancer and dying in women who have BRCA1 mutations.

Interesting Insights into Early Breast Cancer Development

Interesting Insights into Early Breast Cancer Development

Epigenetic changes are inherited as long as the cell divides, and the research affected the biology of a normal breast cell from a healthy individual.

New Method Uses Coffee-Filter to Make Cancer Drug Z-endoxifen

New Method Uses Coffee-Filter to Make Cancer Drug Z-endoxifen

Scientists uncovered a new cheaper way in the production of breast cancer drug Z-endoxifen by using coffee-filter.

Breast Biopsy

Breast Biopsy

Breast biopsy involves removing a sample of breast tissue to determine whether it is cancerous or benign.

Chemotherapy

Chemotherapy

‘Chemo’ means medicine or ‘drug’; ‘therapy’ means ‘treatment’. Chemotherapy refers to the use of cytotoxic drugs in cancer treatment.

Chemotherapy Drugs

Chemotherapy Drugs

Chemotherapy drugs perform like ‘magic bullets’ to destroy cancer cells in the body.

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) is one of the most common types of adult leukemia and is considered as one of the ‘good cancers’.

Hodgkins Lymphoma

Hodgkins Lymphoma

Hodgkins lymphoma or Hodgkins disease has the distinction of being the first cancer to be cured by chemotherapy or by radiotherapy.

Mastitis

Mastitis

Mastitis is a common cause of tenderness, swelling and pain in breast, owing to inflammation in the mammary gland, Breast infection may occur in some cases.

Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma

Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma

Non Hodgkins Lymphoma is a cancer that affects the lymph tissues. It is made up of a wide array of subtypes.

Pagets disease of the breast

Pagets disease of the breast

A detailed description of the Paget's disease of the breast, characteristic signs and symptoms, detection methods and treatment modalities. Risk factors and FAQs are all included.

Women and Cancer

Women and Cancer

Cancer is one of the frequently talked about and most feared disease that falls under the genre of lifestyle diseases that have evolved, rather rapidly, in the past two decades.

More News on:

Women and Cancer Breast Biopsy Pagets disease of the breast Mastitis Cancer and Homeopathy Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Hodgkins Lymphoma Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma Chemotherapy Chemotherapy Drugs 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Cold Intolerance

Cold Intolerance

Cold intolerance causes pain and discomfort to people even in mildly cold, chilly temperatures. ...

 11 Alarming Symptoms & Signs You Should Look Out For Nerve Damage

11 Alarming Symptoms & Signs You Should Look Out For Nerve Damage

Our nervous system is involved in numerous functions such as sensing touch and pain, breathing, ...

 Intestinal Atresia

Intestinal Atresia

Intestinal atresia is a congenital condition where a segment of the intestine has failed to develop ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...