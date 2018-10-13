medindia
Breast Cancer Patients are Using Twitter to Share Their Experiences: Study

by Rishika Gupta on  October 13, 2018 at 7:02 PM Research News
Breast cancer patients use Twitter to discuss prevention, and treatment-related experiences finds a new study. The findings of this study are published in the journal of Annals of Oncology.
Breast Cancer Patients are Using Twitter to Share Their Experiences: Study
Breast Cancer Patients are Using Twitter to Share Their Experiences: Study

Analysis of one week's worth of tweets about breast cancer paints a mixed picture of the network's use by individuals and institutions.

Twitter is a place where many cancer patients go to share and discuss their experiences of the disease. This is the main finding of a recent exploratory study (1), to be presented at the ESMO 2018 Congress in Munich, which analyzed the contents of over 6,000 tweets and retweets about breast cancer.

Social media today has become an echo chamber in which every societal issue is reverberated many times over - including cancer. Study author Dr. Rodrigo Sanchez-Bayona of Clinica Universidad de Navarra in Pamplona, Spain, said: "Many of the patients we see in daily practice use social media to search for information about their disease, so, as care providers, we wanted to know what kind of content they find there. At the same time, the sheer volume of posts on Twitter represents a rich pool of data we can use to assess attitudes and discourses surrounding cancer."

For this analysis, all tweets posted with the hashtag #BreastCancer over a seven-day period were collected and categorized according to their content, aim, user information and whether they displayed a stigmatizing attitude towards breast cancer. The tweets were also grouped into four subthemes: diagnosis, treatment, prognosis, and prevention. "This study was part of a larger, multidisciplinary project to observe the presence of different diseases on social media. In 2014, we found that cancer was the most mentioned pathology on Twitter globally. We decided to look more closely at breast cancer first because it is one of the three most common tumors worldwide and the primary cause of cancer deaths in women."

The data collected included 3,703 original tweets and 2,638 retweets. "When examining the original tweets, we found that only one in three had medical content," said Sanchez-Bayona. "However, 90% of this medical information was appropriate, which is likely owed to the fact that 40% of tweets came from institutions and public accounts." The categorization of tweets by aim showed that the most frequent motive was patients sharing their experiences, followed closely by patient advocacy. The most common subtheme by far was prevention (44.5% of tweets).

Out of the 2,559 non-medical tweets analyzed, less than 15% contained stigmatizing statements about the disease. "The numerous breast cancer awareness campaigns over the years have certainly contributed to reducing the stigma associated with this illness," said Sanchez-Bayona. "For many other tumors, there is still an unmet need. Going forward we would also like to explore and compare the social media presence of different tumors types."

"Although it would be interesting to do further research into the profiles of social media users who are the most active in the discussion about cancer, these initial findings may prove useful in themselves," he continued. "In particular, advocacy organizations can draw on them to create relevant medical content and counseling about cancer that will be more accessible to users. Social media can be used as a new way of providing information on cancer prevention and health education - not just to patients, but to a much broader audience."

Dr. Marina Garassino of Istituto Nazionale dei Tumori in Milan, Italy, commented for ESMO: "Twitter is a high-level platform that is much more credible than other social networks like Facebook, so I was not surprised to see that the majority of the news published there are accurate," she said. "This analysis also illustrates the presence of patients in large numbers on Twitter. We should take that as corroboration of a new reality: patients now use the web to find information, and social media must be an integral part of our communication with them. Academic institutions and key opinion leaders need to be even more active in spreading their findings through these channels to counteract the many 'fake news' circulating online."

Dr. Evandro de Azambuja, ESMO Executive Board member, further commented: "I agree that the volume of reliable medical content published on Twitter should increase. Healthcare professionals and organizations really need to use appropriate social media as a way of sharing relevant information - both between them and with patients - because that is where it has the potential to be picked up fastest and most broadly."

"Personally, I check Twitter daily for announcements of the latest publications of leading academic journals and fellow oncologists. I can then go and read the articles I'm interested in, knowing exactly where to find them. It's an efficient way of obtaining medical information as it is published," de Azambuja added. "When it comes to bringing the best evidence available in cancer research to the attention of as many people as possible, this platform is as powerful a tool as it gets."

Source: Eurekalert

Most Popular On Medindia:

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Recommended Reading

Twitter can Lend a 'voice' to the Speechless Making Them Feel Empowered

Twitter can Lend a 'voice' to the Speechless Making Them Feel Empowered

Twitter can help people who have experienced strokes, cerebral palsy, autism, motor neurone disease and traumatic brain injury to find a 'voice'.

After A Bad Day, FB, Twitter may Restore Sense of Well-Being

After A Bad Day, FB, Twitter may Restore Sense of Well-Being

Social networking platforms could be particularly useful for those who feel socially isolated or apprehensive about one-on-one interactions.

Twitter and Instagram Promote Skeletal Bodies of Women

Twitter and Instagram Promote Skeletal Bodies of Women

Social media platforms are being used by young people - mainly girls and young women - which are encouraging extreme weight loss.

Twitter is a Useful Resource for Information During Epidemics: Columbia University

Twitter is a Useful Resource for Information During Epidemics: Columbia University

Tweets regarding the Ebola outbreak in West Africa had reached more than 60 million people in three days prior to official announcements of the outbreak.

Breast Biopsy

Breast Biopsy

Breast biopsy involves removing a sample of breast tissue to determine whether it is cancerous or benign.

Breasts - Structures and Types

Breasts - Structures and Types

Different stages of breast development in women and an in-depth look at the breast/bust and its structure.

Mastitis

Mastitis

Mastitis is a common cause of tenderness, swelling and pain in breast, owing to inflammation in the mammary gland, Breast infection may occur in some cases.

Pagets disease of the breast

Pagets disease of the breast

A detailed description of the Paget's disease of the breast, characteristic signs and symptoms, detection methods and treatment modalities. Risk factors and FAQs are all included.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

Women and Cancer

Women and Cancer

Cancer is one of the frequently talked about and most feared disease that falls under the genre of lifestyle diseases that have evolved, rather rapidly, in the past two decades.

