by Dr. Meenakshy Varier on  July 9, 2020 at 11:22 AM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Breast Cancer: Early Screening Prevents Death
Exposure to radiation as part of cancer treatment increases the risk of breast cancer, especially in women. Annual screening with mammography and breast MRI is recommended to catch breast cancers early. Girls with childhood cancer, exposed to chest radiation, have a 30% chance of developing breast cancer by 50 years of age.

Chest radiation is used to treat children with Hodgkin and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and lung metastases in various solid tumors. But radiation itself is a potential cancer risk, including an increased risk for breast cancer later in life.

What is the best strategy for catching these breast cancers early? Annual screening with mammography and breast MRI is recommended, but practices vary from location to location, and the benefits, harms, and costs are unclear. A new study led by Jennifer M. Yeh, PhD, in the Division of General Pediatrics at Boston Children's Hospital, used modeling to compare results of different approaches. The findings appear in the Annals of Internal Medicine.


"Randomized clinical trials are often thought of as the 'gold standard,' but they aren't always feasible for screening studies, especially in rare high-risk groups such as survivors of childhood cancer," Yeh says. "However, those developing guidelines need information on the potential benefits and harms of screening. Decision modeling can provide important insight on these health outcomes."

Yeh, with collaborators across the country, used two breast cancer simulation models that were developed to guide screening recommendations for women who are not cancer survivors. The two models, part of the Cancer Intervention and Surveillance Modeling Network (CISNET), were adapted using information from the Childhood Cancer Survivor Study (CCSS). The CCSS is a cohort study on outcomes, including breast cancer, in more than 24,000 survivors of childhood and adolescent cancers diagnosed between 1970 and 1999.

The models evaluated the following annual screening strategies are no screening at all, digital mammography and breast MRI starting at age 25 (as per current recommendations of the Children's Oncology Group), 30 or 35 years, and MRI only starting at age 25, 30, or 35.

The models assumed that women who were screened continued to be screened until age 74, and that those diagnosed with breast cancer received the best therapy available at the time.

All annual screening approaches save lives

In the simulation, Yeh showed that without screening, childhood cancer survivors previously treated with chest radiation had a 10 to 11 percent lifetime risk of dying from breast cancer, as compared with a 2.5 percent risk among women in the general population.

Compared with no screening, all annual screening strategies prevented more than half of breast cancer deaths according to the models. A combined approach of both breast MRI and mammography, beginning at age 25, prevented the most deaths (an estimated 56 to 71 percent); MRI alone prevented slightly fewer (56 to 62 percent).

However, starting at age 25 also meant more screening tests, more false-positive findings, and more breast biopsies that turned out to be benign. For example, the researchers estimate that the average survivor screened with both MRI and mammography would have four to five false-positive screens and one to two breast biopsies over the course of her lifetime.

When the emotional stress and costs of additional screening and testing were factored into the analysis, starting at age 30 was the preferred strategy; relatively little was gained by starting at age 25. Either strategy reduced the risk of dying from breast cancer by at least half, with or without the addition of mammography to MRI.

Lisa Diller, MD, chief medical officer of the Dana-Farber/Boston Children's Cancer and Blood Disorders Center, is an expert in the care of childhood cancer survivors and a co-author of the study. "Breast cancer screening is one of the most important issues that oncologists should discuss with survivors of childhood chest radiation," Diller says. "Having these data informs discussions with young women who are facing screening at a very young age. It both reassures them that waiting until age 30 might be reasonable and impresses upon them that this screening could be life-saving."

One limitation of the study was that it used data from childhood cancer survivors diagnosed between 1970 and 1986. Since then, cancer treatment has changed, including decreased doses and improved delivery of radiation, and breast cancer monitoring now includes digital breast tomosynthesis, also known as 3D mammography.

"Our model-based findings suggest that even if the risk of breast cancer declines by half with more recent changes in radiation dose and delivery, early initiation of screening still remains favorable for these high-risk survivors," Yeh says. "Ensuring survivors are aware of and have access to screening can save lives."

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Breast Cancer Management: Advances
The crab that invades the breast is no more a fear factor with all the advancements that medical science and customized protocols can fight breast cancer. the recent developments in the management of breast cancer.
READ MORE
Screening for Breast Cancer with Clinical Breast Examination
Clinical breast examination is a simple and inexpensive method of detecting breast cancer especially in women who do not have access to mammography.
READ MORE
Triple-Negative Breast Cancer
Triple-negative breast cancers are ER negative, PR negative, and lack overexpression of HER-2. They are difficult to treat and are very aggressive.
READ MORE
Breast Cancer Screening using Mammogram
Breast cancer if detected early can be completely cured. Mammography is used to screen women for breast cancer.
READ MORE
Bereavement
Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.
READ MORE
Breast Enhancement Oil
Breasts contain mammary glands which produce and secrete milk for feeding and nourishing babies. Though both men and women have mammary glands the male breasts differ from female ones as there is no physiological function for milk production in males.
READ MORE
Breast Lumps
Most breast lumps are caused by hormonal changes in a woman and may not be cancerous. Common causes of breast lumps include fibroadenosis, breast cancer, breast cyst.
READ MORE
Breast Lumps-Screening
Breast lumps must never be neglected but instead be subjected to medical examination to rule out cancer.
READ MORE
Breasts - Structures and Types
Different stages of breast development in women and an in-depth look at the breast/bust and its structure.
READ MORE
Mastitis
Mastitis is a common cause of tenderness, swelling and pain in breast, owing to inflammation in the mammary gland, Breast infection may occur in some cases.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

More News on:

MastitisDeath FactsBreasts - Structures and TypesBreast LumpsBreast Lumps-ScreeningBereavementBreast Enhancement Oil