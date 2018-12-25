medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

Breast Cancer Drug Letrozole Impairs Brain Function

by Colleen Fleiss on  December 25, 2018 at 7:57 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Letrozole, the breast cancer drug reveals the side effects that impact the brain, stated a comprehensive study of monkeys. Published in JNeurosci, the research establishes the common marmoset as an important nonhuman primate model for studying the effects of estrogen-reducing treatments on the nervous system.
Breast Cancer Drug Letrozole Impairs Brain Function
Breast Cancer Drug Letrozole Impairs Brain Function

Letrozole is used to prevent breast cancer recurrence by interfering with the production of estrogens. Although side effects such as mood disturbances and memory issues have been reported in both humans and animals, little is known about how the drug impacts the brain.

Nicole Gervais and colleagues administered Letrozole to male and female marmosets via pudding for four weeks and observed many of the same behavioral changes, including hot flashes and increased anxiety, experienced by women receiving similar treatment. Letrozole also compromised the function of neurons in the hippocampus and impaired spatial memory. Together these findings emphasize the need for further investigation of breast cancer treatments and their effects on the brain.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Recommended Reading

Breast Cancer

Breast cancer is a cancer that affects the breasts or mammary glands. Early detection and life style changes help in controlling breast cancer.

Test your Knowledge on Brain Injury

Injury to the head or brain can have a short-term as well as long-term effects. Trauma to the brain is common in young adults, as well as in the elderly due to falls. Besides trauma, other conditions like reduced oxygen supply to the brain or the ...

Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Calculator

Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Calculator predicts the risk for breast cancer. Find list of breast cancer facts and more information on signs and symptoms of breast cancer and mammography.

Letrozole

This medication is an aromatase inhibitor, prescribed for breast cancer either alone or in combination with other medications. It kills cancer ...

Breast Biopsy

Breast biopsy involves removing a sample of breast tissue to determine whether it is cancerous or benign.

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Mastitis

Mastitis is a common cause of tenderness, swelling and pain in breast, owing to inflammation in the mammary gland, Breast infection may occur in some cases.

Pagets disease of the breast

A detailed description of the Paget's disease of the breast, characteristic signs and symptoms, detection methods and treatment modalities. Risk factors and FAQs are all included.

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.

Women and Cancer

Cancer is one of the frequently talked about and most feared disease that falls under the genre of lifestyle diseases that have evolved, rather rapidly, in the past two decades.

More News on:

Women and Cancer Drug Toxicity Breast Biopsy Parkinsons Disease Pagets disease of the breast Mastitis Cancer and Homeopathy Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Signature Drug Toxicity Breast Cancer Facts 

What's New on Medindia

Christmas Carols and Calories - Sing aloud But Keep your Heart Healthy

Top 10 Tips For A Healthy Christmas

Your Pillowcase Might Be Causing Your Acne Breakouts
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive