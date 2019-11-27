medindia

Breakthrough in Understanding Neuroblastoma, the Common Childhood Cancer

by Colleen Fleiss on  November 27, 2019 at 1:10 AM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New study has focused on neuroblastoma cells which circulate in the blood and spread through the bone marrow. The study was carried out by experts at Newcastle University, UK, and published today in Clinical Cancer Research.
Breakthrough in Understanding Neuroblastoma, the Common Childhood Cancer
Breakthrough in Understanding Neuroblastoma, the Common Childhood Cancer

Neuroblastoma often begins in the adrenal gland but in around half of cases the condition has spread throughout the body when it is diagnosed, particularly to bone and bone marrow, and in these high risk cases survival is only about 50%.

Show Full Article


It is the first time that circulating neuroblastoma tumour cells have been identified in this way and experts say it is possible to test the effect of newer targeted types of treatments on the circulating tumour cells without the need for an invasive biopsy.

Understanding the disease

Professor Deborah Tweddle, from the newly-formed Newcastle University Centre for Cancer, led the national study and believes that it is a major step forward in trying to personalise treatment as the number of circulating tumour cells indicate the strength of the disease.

She said: "Our study is an exciting development. It has improved our understanding of the spread of neuroblastoma and why some young patients may be at high risk of the disease advancing. "If the numbers of circulating tumour cells prove important in predicting the effects of chemotherapy then, in the future, we will hopefully be able to tailor treatment to an individual patient's needs.

"Through a greater understanding of neuroblastoma we hope to eventually improve the cure rate and, for those children who survive, we want to make sure that their quality of life is as good as possible after treatment.

"Our ultimate aim is to give those with this devastating disease the best chance possible and increase survival rates."

This study is an example of the pioneering research that is taking place at Newcastle University Centre for Cancer, with a focus on the 'discovery to trial to healthcare pathway'.

Scientists collected blood and bone marrow samples from patients at five paediatric oncology centres in England and Scotland. A total of 40 patients were studied, 23 had high risk neuroblastoma at diagnosis.

The team analysed the samples using specialist equipment - an Image Stream Flow Cytometer run by Dr David Jamieson - to count the number of tumour cells circulating in the blood and bone marrow by labelling the tumour cells with an antibody against a molecule called GD2 present on neuroblastoma cells and photographing them. Anti-GD2 antibody therapy is now routinely used for treatment of patients with high risk neuroblastoma.

Experts also collected the plasma of the blood after the cells were removed and found that they could still detect small pieces of tumour DNA. Genetic tests were carried out on the DNA and it was identified that they were similar to that of the main tumour.

Professor Tweddle, an Honorary Consultant in Paediatric Oncology at the Great North Children's Hospital, Newcastle, said: "To our knowledge, this is the first study in the world to use this type of specialist equipment to look for circulating tumour cells in neuroblastoma.

"Clearly it is early days, but this study is promising as it means that we can look at tumour cells as well as tumour DNA from the same blood sample. Therefore, if it's too hazardous to biopsy the main tumour we can get all the important genetic information we need from a blood test."

Further research will look at a much larger number of patients and will be done as part of the next European high risk neuroblastoma trial, which is hoped will be open in the UK next year. Patient's perspective

Gemma Lowery sadly knows first-hand the devastation that neuroblastoma can cause.

Her inspirational son, Bradley, died at the age of six after bravely battling the illness from being a toddler. When it was revealed that the condition was terminal, Bradley appeared as mascot for his beloved Sunderland AFC and struck up a close bond with striker Jermain Defoe.

Gemma, of Blackhall Colliery, County Durham, has welcomed the Newcastle University research as she says it is key that there is a better understanding into the development of the condition. She said: "It is extremely important that as much research as possible is done into neuroblastoma to help improve treatments for children with the condition.

"In general, not enough research is done into childhood cancer so the fact that Newcastle University is leading the way in studying neuroblastoma is fantastic.

"It's great that this research is a stepping stone towards personalised treatment as the standard treatment currently given is gruelling. Bradley was on life-support for 15 days, not from the cancer but from the effects of the chemotherapy.

"The Bradley Lowery Foundation is pushing for more people to become involved in scientific research and this is an example of the importance of it."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Recommended Reading

Neuroblastoma

Neuroblastoma is a very rare type of childhood cancer that develops in immature nerve cells [neuroblasts] of the sympathetic nervous system outside the brain.

Neuroblastoma: New Study Offers Fresh Insights

In patients with intermediate-risk neuroblastoma, excellent survival can be maintained with reduction of therapy for subsets of neuroblastoma patients, stated new research.

Mechanisms of Neuroblastoma Growth and Regression Deciphered

Scientists have identified new mechanisms of neuroblastoma (childhood cancer) growth and regression.

Pediatric Neuroblastoma Patients Face Higher Risk of Psychological Impairment

Pediatric neuroblastoma patients are at elevated risk for long-term psychological impairment, revealed research.

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

Acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) is the cancer of white blood cells characterized by excess lymphoblasts. It is the most common of all childhood cancers and can be fatal in weeks if left untreated.

Brain Tumor in Children

An abnormal growth of cells in the brain is called brain tumor. Most tumors arise within the brain (primary). They can be benign or cancerous.

Childhood Cancer

Childhood or pediatric cancers occur in children less than 15 years of age. They are rare and differ from adult tumors in their location and behaviour.

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette smoking, unhealthy diets, overuse of alcohol, and physical inactivity are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause chronic diseases such as obesity, hypertension, diabetes mellitus, cancer and cardiovascular disease.

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits. Dandelion prevents cancer and heart attack, aids in weight loss, and improves digestion. Read this article to find out more about the benefits of dandelion.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

Cancer and HomeopathyAcute Lymphoblastic LeukemiaCancer FactsCancerTattoos A Body ArtCommon Lifestyle Habits that Cause DiseasesHealth Benefits of Dandelion PlantBrain Tumor in ChildrenChildhood CancerNeuroblastoma

What's New on Medindia

Metabolic Syndrome: Reversing the Syndrome can Cut Down Heart Disease Risk

Top Ten Foods That Trigger Inflammation

Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive