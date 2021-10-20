Break the 12-week Wait Rule to Cope With Pregnancy Loss

Advertisement

Perinatal loss practitioners suggest that health professionals encourage families not to wait to share their news and do away with this "12-week rule".If the news of a baby early is not shared, it minimizes the early pregnancy experience. This creates an environment where people minimize that baby in the first 12 weeks and just see it as a pregnancy.It also reduces the support the couple receives if something goes wrong.However,because when the pregnancy news is shared, and then most people find it harder to support back of bad news versus being there for the journey.As a society, we find it difficult to talk about pregnancy loss. Even after a miscarriage, many people don't share their loss with family and friends, reinforcing a sense of shame.Health professionals certainly need to talk more about pregnancy loss. The more comfortable we are with it, and the better education about it will help many couples to cope with it.The protocols to manage women sensitively and refer them to an early pregnancy assessment need to be reshaped.The experience can also affect their mental health in the future.There is an increasing number of resources for both families and medical professionals. Organizations such as the Pink Elephant Support Network, SANDS, and the Perinatal Loss Centre have resources such as fact sheets, extra support, and training for medical professionals.The Australasian Society for Ultrasound in Medicine is developing resources for supporting sonographers in communicating unexpected findings in an ultrasound. However, there is still an absence of miscarriage in Australian health guidelines.Source: Medindia