Breadfruit Maybe the Next Superfood

Breadfruit protein was easier to digest than wheat protein in the enzyme digestion model

Breadfruit flour fed mice had a significantly higher growth rate and body weight compared to standard diet-fed mice

Breadfruit fed mice had a significantly higher daily water consumption than mice on the wheat diet

Body composition between breadfruit and wheat-fed mice were similar after a three week trial

The current study focused on the development of breadfruit as a sustainable, environmentally-friendly and high-production crop. They wanted to determine if breadfruit flour poses any serious health issues.The researchers found that:The researchers concluded that a breadfruit diet does not have any toxic impact, and breadfruit can make inroads in food sustainability for many populations globally.For example, the average daily consumption of grain in the United States is 189 grams (6.67 ounces) per day.The researchers suggest that if a person ate the same amount of cooked breadfruit they can meet up to nearly 57 per cent of their daily fiber requirement, more than 34 per cent of their protein requirement and at the same time consume vitamin C, potassium, iron, calcium and phosphorus.The study supports that breadfruit is a part of a healthy and nutritionally balanced diet. Breadfruit flour is gluten-free, dense has a low glycemic index and a complete protein and nutritious option for modern foods.