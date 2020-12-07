by Colleen Fleiss on  July 12, 2020 at 12:20 AM Coronavirus News
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Tests Positive For COVID-19
Jair Bolsonaro, the president of Brazil has tested positive for coronavirus, revealed reports.

Bolsonaro, who repeatedly played down the risks posed by the virus which he termed "a little flu" and asserting that he would not be seriously affected by it, came out positive after undergoing the test - his fourth - on developing high fever, the BBC reported.

His report came as he urged regional governors to ease lockdowns and diluted directions on face masks. In fact, the President has frequently appeared in public events without donning a mask, including the Independence Day celebration at the US Embassy last week.


Despite the rising numbers, Bolsonaro, who had argued that other kind of flu had killed more people and his country's tropical climate would retard the spread, has argued that regional lockdowns are having a more damaging effect than the virus itself, and accused the media of spreading panic and paranoia.

