by Colleen Fleiss on  August 9, 2020 at 9:24 PM Coronavirus News
Brazil Surpasses 100,000 COVID-19 Deaths
Brazil has reported over 100,000 deaths and more than 3 million cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), revealed sources.

The state of Sao Paulo, the most populous in the country, has been the most affected during the pandemic, with 25,016 deaths and 621,731 cases, followed by Rio de Janeiro, with 14,070 deaths and 178,524 cases.

Brazil is one of the countries hit the hardest by the pandemic, second only to the US, both in terms of the caseload and death toll.


Source: IANS

