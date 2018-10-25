medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Brain’s Processing of First Impressions can be Influenced by Your Digital Experience

by Rishika Gupta on  October 25, 2018 at 7:01 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Behavioral factors such as using multiple devices can influence your ability to understand or judge people based on first Impressions, finds a new study. The findings of this study are published in the BMC Psychology.
Brain’s Processing of First Impressions can be Influenced by Your Digital Experience
Brain’s Processing of First Impressions can be Influenced by Your Digital Experience

"As a result of smartphones, tablets and other devices being embedded in our lives, our attention is in high demand as we switch between multiple devices," said Richard Lopez, a postdoctoral research fellow at Rice and the study's lead author. "Because this form of activity is new to us, its impact on how we perceive and interact with the world and those around us is not well known. This is why we were prompted to explore this topic and conduct this study.".

Indeed, the researchers found a correlation between the use of digital devices and the quality of first impressions. People who reported frequent media multitasking were more likely to be distracted by irrelevant information when making first impressions about someone they had never met, compared with those who did not engage in frequent media multitasking..

The researchers compared how 96 college students filtered out unimportant information from their physical environments while evaluating a new person. They collected self-reported information on the level of media multitasking for each student. The students were then placed in either an organized or untidy room to see how the different atmospheres might influence their opinions. Finally, the students were asked to rate the conscientiousness of somebody they were seeing for the first time on a video monitor.

The study revealed that frequent media multitaskers sitting in neat rooms were more likely to have higher opinions of people they just encountered -- rating the person shown in the video as 16 percent more conscientious -than students sitting in the same room who were not frequent media multitaskers..

"Our results suggest that media multitasking may be linked to altered person perception in surprising and unintentional ways, with media multitaskers unknowingly taking in otherwise irrelevant information from their surroundings when they observe and make judgments about other people," he said..

Lopez said that this study is a first step in finding links between media multitasking and how individuals perceive other people and that he hopes future research will explore this topic, particularly among kids and teens.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Recommended Reading

Find Out How First Impressions are Formed Quickly In Our Brain

Find Out How First Impressions are Formed Quickly In Our Brain

When people open their eyes, enter a room or go around a corner, they can quickly get the gist of a scene, before figuring out exactly what they're looking at.

People Know, Instinctively, Whether Their 'First Impressions' are Reliable

People Know, Instinctively, Whether Their 'First Impressions' are Reliable

A recent study has indicated that people instinctively know how accurate their first impressions are.

Scientists Working on Building Virtual Human Brain to Explore Mental Disorders

Scientists Working on Building Virtual Human Brain to Explore Mental Disorders

Scientists all set to build the first virtual human brain, which aims to map all the neurons and their interconnections in a supercomputer.

Insights into Improving the Ability to Read the Human Mind

Insights into Improving the Ability to Read the Human Mind

Early this year, about 30 neuroscientists and computer programmers got together to improve their ability to read the human mind.

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Talazoparib for Treating Breast Cancer

Talazoparib for Treating Breast Cancer

Talazoparib is used to treat either locally advanced breast cancer or breast cancer that has spread ...

 Epilepsy In Children / Seizures In Children

Epilepsy In Children / Seizures In Children

Epilepsy or seizures are caused by abnormal electrical activity in the brain and seen fairly ...

 Inotersen for Hereditary Transthyretin Amyloidosis (hATTR)

Inotersen for Hereditary Transthyretin Amyloidosis (hATTR)

FDA recently approved Inotersen subcutaneous injection to treat adult patients with severe nerve ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive