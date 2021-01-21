Brain Waves Help Answer The Question Where Do Our Minds Wander

On analysis of more than two dozen study participants, an increase in the alpha brain waves were detected in the prefrontal cortex when their thoughts jumped from one topic to another. This provides an electrophysiological signature for unconstrained, spontaneous thoughts. Alpha waves can be defined as slow brain rhythms having frequency in the range 9 to 14 cycles per second.On the other hand, weak brain signals called as P3 were seen in the parietal cortex which offered a neural marker for when people are not paying attention to the task at hand.Senior author of the study Robert Knight, a UC Berkeley professor of psychology and neuroscience said,The findings of this study suggest that byResearchers and clinicians can detect certain patterns of thinking even before the patients are aware of where their minds are wandering by studying EEG markers of how our thoughts flow when our brains are at rest.Zachary Irving, an assistant professor of philosophy at the University of Virginia said,The co-author of the study, Alison Gopnik, a UC Berkeley developmental psychologist and philosophy scholar stated that babies and young children's mind wonder constantly and the paper suggests that mind-wandering is a positive feature of cognition as a quirk and explains something we all experience.For the study, 39 adults were taught difference between four different categories of thinking: freely moving, deliberately constrained, task-related, and automatically constrained.Further experiments were conducted by wearing electrodes on the participant's head that measured their brain activity. The participants sat in front of the computer screen and tapped left or right arrow keys to correspond with left and right arrows appearing in random sequences on the screen.After finishing the sequence, the participants were asked to rate their experience on a scale of one to seven- if they had thoughts during the task had been related to the task, freely moving, deliberately constrained or automatically constrained.The recorded brain activity is matched against the responses to the questions about thought processes which were divided into four groups.Increased alpha wave activity in the brain's frontal cortex was seen in patients having thoughts that moved freely from topic to topic. This pattern was linked with the generation of creative ideas. Lesser P3 brain signals during off-task thoughts was also found.Kam said,Source: Medindia