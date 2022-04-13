Brain Volume may be a Predictor of Mental Health

Biological insights on recent-onset psychosis and depression can be gained by exploring the brain structure of the affected patients as per a study at the University of Birmingham, published in Biological Psychiatry.
The study team used a machine-learning algorithm to examine the structural MRI scans of the brain for identifying the affected patients in the early stages of their illness, and aid better targeted and effective treatments.
"Currently, the way we diagnose most mental health disorders is based on a patient's history, symptoms, and clinical observations, rather than on biological information. That means patients might have similar underlying biological mechanisms in their illness, but different diagnoses. By understanding those mechanisms more fully, we can give clinicians better tools to use in planning treatments," says lead author Paris Alexandros Lalousis.
Grey Matter Volume and Mental HealthIt was found that lower volumes of grey matter - the darker tissue inside the brain involved in muscle control and higher functions, were associated with patients who went on to have poorer outcomes.
In addition, the lower volumes of grey matter in the brain scans were linked to higher levels of inflammation, poorer concentration, and other cognitive impairments.
Interestingly, higher levels of grey matter were associated with better recovery of the patients from their illness.
The study findings are further set to explore their results in a real-time clinical setup followed by larger-scale clinical trials.
