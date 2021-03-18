by Karishma Abhishek on  March 18, 2021 at 11:59 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Brain Tumor Surgery Replaced By A Blood Test
Simple blood test could reduce, or in some cases replace the need for intrusive surgery when determining the best course of treatment for patients with a specific type of brain tumour, as per the researchers at the Brain Tumour Research Centre of Excellence at the University of Plymouth, published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences.

The test allows distinguishing whether meningioma - the most common form of adult primary brain tumour - is grade I or grade II (necessary for grading the requirement for surgery and further treatment) using a non-invasive and novel blood biomarker known as the protein Fibulin-2 (FBLN2).

Grade II tumours may progress to become cancerous and more aggressive treatment may be needed to try to control their spread. Radiotherapy or surgical removal of the tumour is the preferred methods for meningioma patients


However, between 70 and 85% of meningioma cases are lower grades. Thus carrying out the blood test or liquid biopsy for these patients may help them to be spared from surgery or radiotherapy.

Although the FBLN2 has been linked to other types of cancer such as forms in the lung, liver, breast and pancreas, it is not previously been shown to play a role in meningioma development.

"In this study, we identified FBLN2 as a novel biomarker that can distinguish grade II from grade I meningiomas. Higher levels of this biomarker were found in tumour samples from grade II meningioma compared with the grade I form. We also showed that higher levels of FBLN2 can be detected in blood samples from grade II meningioma patients, compared to those from grade I meningioma patients. The identification of FBLN2 as a biomarker for meningioma has significant potential to improve the diagnosis, treatment, prognosis and follow-up of meningiomas", says Professor Oliver Hanemann, lead author of the study.

It is estimated that 16,000 people in the UK, are diagnosed with a brain tumour each year. Population under the age of 40 and children remain more vulnerable to brain tumours than any other cancer.

It is obvious that grade II meningioma lacks the best management strategy, where data uncovered on FBLN2 could become a valuable tool for identifying and treating meningioma that is accessible through a non-invasive blood test. Thus the study findings may help contribute to the development of more personalized treatment options for patients with meningioma that would demolish the need for surgery.

The study also requires further research to assess the accuracy of diagnosing meningioma using a liquid biopsy for FBLN2 in comparison to current methods.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Childhood Brain Tumour Survivor's at High Stroke Risk
Over the past few years, advances in cancer therapy have resulted in an increasing number of children who survive their diagnosis of brain tumours.
READ MORE
Researchers Identify New Drug for Treating Childhood Cancer
A potential drug combination is found to be effective in eradicating the cancer cells in incurable brain tumour named Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG).
READ MORE
Brain Metastases Pathway Could Lead The Way For Its Cure
A poorly understood gene - YTHDF3 is found to facilitate key processes for brain cancer metastasis.
READ MORE
Brain Tumor
Up to date information about brain tumor, the most common solid tumor in children and the third leading cause of death in young adults. It impairs an individuals physical and cognitive abilities.
READ MORE
Parkinsons Disease
Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.
READ MORE
Thalassemia
Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce abnormal hemoglobin.
READ MORE
Tumor Markers For Cancer Diagnosis and Prognosis
An ideal tumor marker for a cancer should be specific to that cancer and not generate false positive results.
READ MORE
Undescended Testicles
An undescended testicle / testis is one that has not descended into the scrotal sac before birth. It can occur to just one or both the testicles.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

More News on:

Parkinsons DiseaseThalassemiaParkinsons Disease Surgical TreatmentBrain TumorUndescended TesticlesBrain TumorsBrainTumor Markers For Cancer Diagnosis and PrognosisVaricoceleBrain Facts