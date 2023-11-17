About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Brain Taurine Levels Linked to Depression

by Colleen Fleiss on November 17, 2023 at 5:00 AM
Brain Taurine Levels Linked to Depression

A notable correlation exists between depression and the concentration of taurine in the hippocampus, a brain region governing memory and learning. This finding highlights taurine's potential significance in upcoming efforts aimed at preventing, diagnosing, and treating depression.

Using ultra-high magnetic field 7T human MRI (7T MRI), researchers (Drs. Youngkyu Song, Jee-Hyun Cho and Chaejoon Cheong) in the Korea Basic Science Institute (KBSI, President Seong-Kwang Yang) Biochemical Analysis Team have confirmed that the taurine concentration was significantly lower in the hippocampus of young females suffering from depression.

Clinical Depression

Clinical Depression


Clinical Depression is a serious medical condition that affects majority of people at some point in their lives. Symptoms of clinical depression include sleep disorder, loss of appetite.
Advertisement


The study, conducted in collaboration with research teams led by Dr. Hyungjun Kim at the Korea Institute of Oriental Medicine (KIOM) and Prof. Jin-Hun Sohn at Chungnam National University (CNU), is the result of comparing two groups of female participants, a group of 36 female patients with major depressive disorder, and a control group of 40 healthy females. All participants were aged 19 to 29.

Global Impact of Depression

Depression is a disease that causes serious damage and loss, not only personally, but also socially and economically. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there are more than 260 million people suffering from depression around the world, and more than 800,000 people take their own lives every year. In Korea, the increase in depression among young people is notable. Of the total 1,000,744 patients with depression, 185,942 individuals in their 20s accounted for the largest demographic, and the rate of increase has more than doubled in five years.

MRI is widely used in brain disease research as it can precisely scan specific locations in the body and obtain a variety of quantitative information. Previous MRI studies on depression have focused on revealing changes in metabolites mainly limited to the cerebral cortex area, at the edge of the brain. This study is the first to disclose the relationship between metabolites and depression in the hippocampus, located inside the brain.
Quiz on Depression

Quiz on Depression


The World Health Organization reports that depression is one of the main causes of disability affecting about 121 million people worldwide. More tragically, it claims around 850,000 lives every year. Hence, it is important that we understand this affliction to help ourselves or our loved ones to cope and, hopefully, resolve it. How well do you know the facts about depression? Take this quiz and f
Advertisement

To identify substances closely related to depression, the research team measured and compared concentrations of seven metabolites, taurine, choline, creatine, glutamine, glutamate, myo-inositol, and N-acetyl aspartate, present in the frontal, occipital, and hippocampus regions of young women.

When performing MRI scans, there are technical limitations in measuring metabolite concentration in the hippocampus due to its location in the brain. Also, it is particularly difficult to obtain a magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) signal for taurine because it has a low concentration compared to other metabolites. Using 7T MRI, which achieves high signal sensitivity and resolution, and sLASER pulse sequence designed to reduce chemical shift displacement errors, the research team successfully measured the subtle differences in taurine signals in the hippocampus of the patient and control groups.

The concentrations of metabolites were also accurately measured with consideration to the precise distributions of the constituents, white matter, gray matter, and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) which are dependent on the individual. In the future, it is expected these measurements will be applied to customized brain disease research, tailored to individual characteristics.

Research on Taurine and Depression

The leader of KBSI's research team, Dr. Jee-Hyun Cho declared, "This study will promote research on the role of taurine in the hippocampus and its relationship with depression, and contribute to the pathogenesis research and diagnosis development of depression." She added, "By using KBSI's cutting-edge research equipment, we plan to conduct follow-up research on changes of taurine concentrations in the brain via long-term observation of depression patients, as well as the effect of taurine intake as a treatment for depression."

The research team at KBSI proposed the initial research idea of the relationship between depression and taurine concentration in the hippocampus, conducted measurement of brain metabolites using 7T MRI, and carried out analysis of the resulting data. The KIOM and CNU research teams participated in recruiting depression patient and healthy control groups, conducted psychological tests and clinical interviews, and managed demographic information.

Source: Eurekalert
Font : A-A+

Depression Calculator

Depression Calculator


A quick, simple and anonymous self-assessment health tool to assess the level of depression using the famous Zung Self-Rating Depression Scale.
Advertisement

Foods to Beat Depression

Foods to Beat Depression


Depression can be a severe mental health problem that can lead to other health issues. Find top foods that can help fight depression.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Andropause / Male Menopause

Andropause / Male Menopause

Andropause or male menopause causing low libido in a man is due to decreasing level of male hormones, like ...
Bereavement

Bereavement

Bereavement refers to grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one, especially during the ...
Depression

Depression

Depression is one of the most common mental disorders affecting approximately 340 million people in the ...
Parkinsons Disease

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms ...
Pregnancy and Complications

Pregnancy and Complications

In-depth guide for expecting mothers to overcome health complications related to early or late pregnancy. ...

Latest Mental Health News

Decoding Depression: Unraveling the Biological Blueprint and Cognitive Impact

Decoding Depression: Unraveling the Biological Blueprint and Cognitive Impact

Blood samples from diagnosed depressed adolescents exhibit distinct epigenetic signatures.
Psychedelic Therapy: New Insights

Psychedelic Therapy: New Insights

Growing interest in psychedelics as treatments: Some compounds granted breakthrough status by the US FDA for depression and PTSD.
Navigating Well-Being in a Pandemic Through Pet Tales?

Navigating Well-Being in a Pandemic Through Pet Tales?

New study challenges the general notion during the COVID-19 pandemic that pets positively influence well-being.
How Yoga Helps Epileptics to Cut Anxiety, Seizures & Social Stigma?

How Yoga Helps Epileptics to Cut Anxiety, Seizures & Social Stigma?

Yoga may help epileptic people feel less stigmatized while also reducing anxiety and the frequency of seizures.
How Poetry Tackles Anxiety & Depression Linked to COVID-19 Isolation?

How Poetry Tackles Anxiety & Depression Linked to COVID-19 Isolation?

In times like COVID-19 pandemic, reading, writing, and sharing poetry can help people cope with loneliness and isolation and feel less anxious and depressed.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Brain Taurine Levels Linked to Depression Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests