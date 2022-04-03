Brain Scans may Predict Your Attention Level!

"Are you paying attention?" — remains an age-old question asked by teachers, parents, and everyone else.
Well, a new study at Yale University finally brings an answer through brain scans' data as published in the journal Nature Human Behavior.
The study used a model of fMRI data collected from 92 individuals who were performing several types of attention-related tasks.
"The brain is all interconnected, and is always running like a beating heart. What we can do is take all those complex patterns and analyze the data to create a fingerprint of the brain's ability to pay attention," says Chun.
The study may help diagnose ADHD and be used as neurofeedback to help improve an individual's focus.
