Brain Pathway Behind Placebo Effect Disclosed!

Your expectations can control the intensity of your pain perception, although it is not all in your head. Scientists finally decipher the mystery behind the placebo effect.



It was found that the driver of the placebo effect - information about expectations travels from the cortex to groups of cells in the brainstem, which then modulate pain signals in the spinal cord, as per a study "Brainstem Mechanisms of Pain Modulation: a Within-Subjects 7T fMRI Study of Placebo Analgesic and Nocebo Hyperalgesic Responses", published in JNeurosci.