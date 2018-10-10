medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Brain Neurons Which are Supposed to Prevent Seizures Actually Start Seizures

by Rishika Gupta on  October 10, 2018 at 5:59 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Low-voltage fast (LVF) onset seizures have been found to be caused by the inhibitory neurons that are activated at the beginning of the seizures. The effect has been described as when you pull the brakes too hard on a bike and you fly over the handlebars by Dr. Weiss, the lead author of the study.
Brain Neurons Which are Supposed to Prevent Seizures Actually Start Seizures
Brain Neurons Which are Supposed to Prevent Seizures Actually Start Seizures

Some patients describe epileptic seizures like an earthquake from within, starting slow and growing without their control. To a brain researcher, seizures are an electrical firestorm of neuronal activation in the brain. Now, studies at Jefferson (Philadelphia University + Thomas Jefferson University), have shown that some types of seizure paradoxically begin with a hush: a spike in inhibition. Neurons that dampen neuronal activity may be responsible for starting the large-scale over-activation of a seizure.

"This is the first time to our knowledge that this phenomenon of inhibition at the start of a seizure has been observed in humans," said senior author Shennan Weiss, MD, PhD, Assistant Professor of Neurology and Head of Thomas Jefferson Computational Epilepsy Laboratory at the Vickie & Jack Farber Institute for Neuroscience at Jefferson. "Such a shift in our thinking could change how we go about looking for new treatments for preventing epileptic seizures," said Dr. Weiss, who also treats patients with the disease.

The research was published in the journal Annals of Neurology.

Neurologists have long held the belief that seizures begin as an imbalance of excitatory and inhibitory neurons that lead to the over-excitation, but it had never been proven experimentally. For the past 20 years or so, researchers working with animals have observed that a burst of inhibition often precedes seizure onset. "Since no one could observe the same in humans, many people assumed this observation was a quirk of drug-induced seizures in animals, and not applicable to humans," said Dr. Weiss.

To tease apart the problem, Dr. Weiss and his team of computational biologists looked at data collected by neurosurgeon collaborators at Jefferson and the University of California at Los Angeles. As part of pre-surgery for patients with epilepsy, surgeons placed electrodes in the brain to determine the exact location of seizures onset. Using this data the researchers were able to capture 13 spontaneous seizures and measure impulses called action potentials produced by single excitatory and inhibitory neurons. They found that at the beginning of all the seizures, the inhibitory neurons produced bursts of action potentials prior to the excitatory neurons.

Patients often report experiencing an aura before the onset of an epileptic seizure. "We believe that patients experience dyscognition when the inhibitory neurons are activated at the beginning of the seizure," said Dr. Weiss. "This period is characterized by confusion and an inability to talk or form coherent sentences." About 10 seconds after the inhibition, the over-excitation spreads over the brain.

Dr. Weiss thinks that the burst of inhibitory activity might be an attempt to shut down overexcitement in the focal area of the brain. "It's like when you pull the brakes too hard on a bike, and you fly over the handlebars," said Dr. Weiss.

There are many types of seizures, but the type described in this paper, the low-voltage fast (LVF) onset seizure, is the most common and suggests that the results could potentially apply to a large number of seizures.

The details will need to be worked out before it can be applied toward new treatments, but the results suggest that the biology of seizures in people may be different than expected and that targeting inhibitory neurons could offer new avenues for treatment or seizure prevention.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Recommended Reading

Screening Alert for Sleep Apnea can Help Epilepsy Patients Avoid Seizures

Screening Alert for Sleep Apnea can Help Epilepsy Patients Avoid Seizures

Screening Alert for Sleep Apnea in Electronic health record (EHR) can help prevent more seizures in patients who already have seizures.

Imaging Tests for Epileptic Seizures

Imaging Tests for Epileptic Seizures

New study supports more conservative use of emergency department (ED) neuroimaging for non-index seizures.

The Eyes may Not Function Fully During Absence Seizures - Here's Why

The Eyes may Not Function Fully During Absence Seizures - Here's Why

Visual cortex is in a significantly hypoactive state during absence seizures, and is consistent with previous findings that cortical neurons have limited overall pathological excitation when they engage in absence compared to convulsive seizures.

Epileptic Seizures Earlier in Life Linked to Autism

Epileptic Seizures Earlier in Life Linked to Autism

Epileptic seizure in childhood can have a strong link to development of autism later in life, suggests a recent study.

Ataxia

Ataxia

Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or its inputs and/or outputs are affected.

Convulsions

Convulsions

A seizure or a convulsion is a result of abnormal electrical activity in the brain. However, not all convulsions amount to epilepsy, and it can affect an individual at any age.

Epilepsy

Epilepsy

Fits or convulsions or Epilepsy is characterized by recurrent, involuntary seizures and is described as a chronic neurological disorder

Language Areas in The Brain

Language Areas in The Brain

The mechanism of how human brain processes the language to express and comprehend the verbal, written, gestures and symbols is still a mystery.

Neurocysticercosis

Neurocysticercosis

Neurocysticercosis or Cysticercosis of brain is the most common cause of epilepsy and the most common parasitic infection of the brain. Neurocysticercosis is more common in the developing countries.

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.

More News on:

Epilepsy Parkinsons Disease Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Neurocysticercosis Brain Brain Facts Ataxia Convulsions Language Areas in The Brain Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Senior Citizens Get 'Tech Savvy' to Get Over Depression

Senior Citizens Get 'Tech Savvy' to Get Over Depression

By getting tech-savvy, senior citizens are fostering new engagements, bringing in positive change ...

 Sarecycline for Treating Pimple or Acne Vulgaris

Sarecycline for Treating Pimple or Acne Vulgaris

Oral sarecycline tablets were approved by FDA to treat pimples or red bumps with pus in patients. ...

 Dry Eye Syndrome

Dry Eye Syndrome

Dry eye syndrome, also called keratoconjunctivitis sicca, is a progressive condition characterized ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive