by Karishma Abhishek on  January 24, 2021 at 12:43 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Brain Hyperactivation Serves as Biomarker for Alzheimer's Disease
Abnormal hyperactivation of the brain areas serves as an early biomarker of Alzheimer's disease, as per a study at the Université de Montreal published in the journal Alzheimer's & Dementia: Diagnosis, Assessment & Disease Monitoring.

Alzheimer's disease (AD) is a neurodegenerative disease that leads to gradual memory loss and behavioral changes. It is characterized by the formation of beta-amyloid plaques and the tau proteins in the brain tissues, long (almost 20 to 30 years) before the actual symptoms occur.

"It is therefore very important to pinpoint biomarkers - that is, physical and detectable signs of the disease - and to better understand the initial effects on the brain. Hyperactivation could therefore represent one of the first signs of Alzheimer's disease", says Belleville, co-author of the study.


The research team collected data from the Consortium for the Early Identification of Alzheimer's Disease for studying brain activation in two groups of individuals - 1st group consisted of 28 individuals with no cognitive impairments and the other group included 26 individuals with mild cognitive impairments. They were asked to perform a memory task while being scanned with fMRI.

Hyperactivation and Alzheimer's Disease

It was found that certain brain areas affected by Alzheimer's disease exhibited hyperactivation, as shown by functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) in people with no clinical symptoms of AD and before the onset of actual cognitive impairments, detected with standardized tests. However, these people were worried about their memory and also carried risk factors for the disease.

On the contrary, individuals with mild cognitive impairments, and more prone to develop advanced stage of the disease, tended to show reduced activation in these brain regions.

An inverse U-shape trajectory of neuronal activation was traced by the team as the disease progressed. Thus the activation in certain areas of the brain in the early stages of Alzheimer's may significantly increase before the neuronal loss that is caused by the disease leads to a clear decrease in activation.

"This form may characterize the underlying pathological process and help doctors determine the stage of the disease. When combined with other indicators such as blood work and cognitive tests, this type of neuroimaging investigation could help with possible earlier detection", says Corriveau-Lecavalier, the study's first author.

The study stands as a crucial milestone in the research of Alzheimer's disease that advances the knowledge about the disease and helps formulate effective therapeutics.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Can Worrying Too Much Cause Alzheimer's Disease?
Anxiety is associated with a higher risk of Alzheimer's disease progression.
READ MORE
Quiz On Alzheimer’s Disease
Alzheimer's disease (AD) is the most common form of dementia. Participate in this quiz to find out how much you know about this debilitating ...
READ MORE
Formation Site of Tau Protein Tangles in Alzheimer’s Disease Revealed
Automated imaging method - PET imaging can track the formation of pathological TAU protein clumps seen in the brain of Alzheimer's disease.
READ MORE
Targeting Beta-amyloid in Its Dynamic State may Treat Alzheimer’s Disease
Beta-amyloid - a pathological hallmark protein of Alzheimer's disease adopts a highly disordered shape in a matter of microseconds.
READ MORE
Ataxia
Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or its inputs and/or outputs are affected.
READ MORE
Language Areas in The Brain
The mechanism of how human brain processes the language to express and comprehend the verbal, written, gestures and symbols is still a mystery.
READ MORE
Parkinsons Disease
Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.
READ MORE
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

More News on:

Parkinsons DiseaseParkinsons Disease Surgical TreatmentBrainBrain FactsAtaxiaLanguage Areas in The BrainWays to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)