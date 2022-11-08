Brain Fog is Seen Among Animals

Advertisement

"This is really a bad outcome, if you are a bee, because foraging success depends on the ability to efficiently find the most productive flowers," Townsend added. This could have negative consequences for bee populations, and also for the flowers, which rely on bees for pollination.As wild animals continue to be affected by a changing climate and disturbed environments, cognitive impairment may exacerbate the effects of disease. In disturbed environments, animals tend to be stressed, and stressed animals are more likely to get sick, which could impair their cognitive abilities.At the same time, these cognitive abilities could be especially important in these changing, stressful environments, where cognitive abilities (like flexible decision-making and innovation) could give them a behavioural buffer."So, here you might have a snowball effect where animals in stressed environments are more likely to get sick and their cognitive abilities are impaired. Then they are less able to deal with these stressful, changing environments because of their impaired cognitive abilities. It could increase the costs of environmental change for some wild animals," Townsend explained.