Brain Donation From 24-Year-Old Dementia Patient Offers Hope

A young man’s death from frontotemporal dementia has drawn attention to how the disease can strike early and devastate families.
Frontotemporal dementia claimed the life of a 24-year-old man over Christmas, and his family hopes his final gift will help uncover more about the condition. (). Andre Yarham, from Dereham in Norfolk, was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia caused by a protein mutation just one month before his 23rd birthday.
TOP INSIGHT
Did You Know?
Frontotemporal dementia affects about one in 20 people diagnosed with dementia and can appear decades earlier, sometimes driven by inherited protein mutations. #frontotemporaldementia #geneticrisk #medindia
Finding Meaning Through Brain DonationHis mother, Samantha Fairbairn, said that donating his brain to science was her way of ensuring something meaningful could come from what she described as one of the “cruellest” diseases.
Dementia UK explains that frontotemporal dementia is an uncommon type, affecting roughly one in every 20 people diagnosed with dementia.
Forgetfulness and Changes in PersonalityFairbairn first began noticing changes in her son’s behavior shortly after her wedding to his stepfather, Alastair, in November 2022. Andre became forgetful and sometimes behaved in ways that were out of character.
She recalled instances where he would intend to go to a shop but instead ended up taking a bus into the city without clear reason.
Hospital Assessments Confirm Dementia DiagnosisMedical scans carried out at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital revealed unusual shrinkage in his brain. A later assessment at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge confirmed the diagnosis of dementia.
At 49, Fairbairn described experiencing overwhelming emotions, including anger and deep sadness, particularly for what her son was enduring.
Personality and Laughter Persist Through IllnessShe said the illness never fully erased his personality, humor, laughter, or smile until the very final stages.
Even after losing his ability to speak a month before his death, he could still make sounds, and his laughter remained recognizable.
Walking and Mobility During Disease ProgressionAndre continued going out for walks for as long as possible before eventually needing personal care, including being fed, which his family managed until it became physically too demanding.
He walked into his care home in September last year, albeit slowly, but within just over a month he required a wheelchair.
Raising Awareness About Age-Independent RisksFairbairn described dementia as relentlessly cruel and said she would not wish it on anyone.
She also emphasized that dementia does not spare people based on age, which motivated her to speak publicly about her son’s experience.
Dementia Offers No Cure or RemissionShe explained that while people with cancer may undergo treatments such as radiotherapy or chemotherapy and sometimes achieve remission, dementia offers no such options or hope of recovery.
Andre died on 27 December at Priscilla Bacon Lodge hospice in Norwich, and his brain has since been donated to Addenbrooke’s Hospital.
Brain Donation Offers Hope for Future FamiliesHis mother said that if his donation could one day help even a single family gain extra years with a loved one, it would be worthwhile.
Dementia UK notes that frontotemporal dementia often has a genetic connection, meaning relatives may also be affected, and genetic testing can indicate whether someone is at risk.
Reference:
- Young dementia victim dies leaving brain to science( https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c2k9xp5je1go )
Source-Eurekalert