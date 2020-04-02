medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Child Health News

Brain Development Maybe Dependent On Birth Timing

by Jeffil Obadiah on  February 4, 2020 at 12:54 AM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

According to new research in mice, moving birth a day earlier causes widespread neuron death.
Brain Development Maybe Dependent On Birth Timing
Brain Development Maybe Dependent On Birth Timing

Right before and after birth, about half of the neurons in the developing brain die. Scientists have known about this normal process for half a century, but no one knows what controls it. Is it an external signal like birth, or an innate developmental mechanism? Castillo-Ruiz et al. induced labor a day early or pushed birth a day late in mice - still within the healthy time frame- and monitored how the change affected neuron death.

Show Full Article


By focusing on brain regions that experience extreme cell death soon after birth, the researchers could detect the effects of small changes in birth timing.

Early birth prompted cell death to start a day early but delaying birth did not alter when cell death occurred. This indicates that a developmental process takes over when birth is delayed.

The results raise questions about the consequences for subsequent brain development when women opt to induce labor early.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Recommended Reading

Mantra to Prevent Childhood Obesity - Vigorous Physical Activity

Being physically very active is the mantra to prevent pediatric obesity rather than concentrating efforts at restricting energy consumption.

Motherese

Motherese, a special speech and language pattern adopted by people when talking to infants and small children, helps the child in language acquisition. Other terms used are child-directed speech, parentese and caregiver speech.

Nutrition and Cognitive Development in Young Children

Nutrition plays an important role in cognitive development of children. Various mental assessment scales are used to measure the cognitive development of individuals.

Oligoarthritis

Most parents when told that their child has arthritis find it hard to believe it, as arthritis is regarded an adult's disease.

Ataxia

Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or its inputs and/or outputs are affected.

Language Areas in The Brain

The mechanism of how human brain processes the language to express and comprehend the verbal, written, gestures and symbols is still a mystery.

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.

More News on:

Parkinsons DiseaseParkinsons Disease Surgical TreatmentBrainBrain FactsAtaxiaNutrition and Cognitive Development in Young ChildrenLanguage Areas in The BrainWays to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Blocked Tear Duct

Fast Beat Music Makes Your Daily Exercise More Effective

Low-protein Diet may Cut Down Heart Disease Risk
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive