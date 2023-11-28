About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Brain-Dead Man’s Organs Saves 4 Lives

by Hemalatha Manikandan on November 28, 2023 at 3:01 PM
Highlights:
  • A 28-year-old man who was brain dead had his kidneys, lungs, and liver successfully transplanted into four severely ill patients at several hospitals in India
  • Green corridors were established to facilitate the efficient transportation of organs under the coordination of SOTTO, the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization
  • Although India's organ donation rate is at 0.52 per million people, increased awareness, regulated laws, and transplant coordinating agencies are making strides on the right path

Brain-Dead Man’s Organs Saves 4 Lives

A generous act of organ donation gave a fresh lease of life to four patients in different hospitals across the country.

A 28-year-old resident of Kalgaon village in Tijara of Alwar district of Rajasthan gave a new lease of life to four people as his family donated his kidneys, liver, and lungs.

Power of Organ Donation To Spark Life in Others

The donor, Vineet, who worked as a confectioner was admitted in a critical state to NIMS hospital following a fall and was declared brain dead.

Vineet's organs were encouraged to be donated by a group of NIMS medical professionals, and the MOHAN Foundation Jaipur Citizen Forum, an NGO. They bravely agreed to let him donate his organs in order to save the lives of critically ill patients in dire need of organ transplantation.

One Life Ignites Four Souls To Life

With the assistance of the Rajasthan State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (SOTTO), the traffic police of Jaipur established five green routes for the first time in the state to guarantee efficient and quick organ transportation.

A 'Green Corridor' is a designated path that eliminates traffic between the hospital where an organ is taken and the hospital where it will be transplanted.
A patient at SMS Hospital received a kidney transplant, and the other kidney was sent to a patient in CK Birla Hospital. A patient at Santokba Durlabhji Memorial Hospital received a liver transplant, and KIMS Hospital in Secunderabad, Andhra Pradesh, received the patient's lungs.

SMS Hospital, CK Birla, Hospital, and Santokba Durlabhji Memorial Hospitals were within city limits. To facilitate the to-and-fro mobility of the team from KIMS hospital, which came to retrieve the donor's lungs, a green lane was established between the Jaipur airport and NIMS.

The donated organs were successfully transplanted into the patients who had been fighting for their lives. This feat is noteworthy because multiple organs have been retrieved and transplanted with great success.

Status of Organ Donation in India

India has seen a rise in organ donations recently, but they are still considered insufficient. India's organ donation rate is at 0.52 per million people, which is far lower than the necessary 1 organ per million people (1 Trusted Source
Organ Donation India

Go to source).

Poor organ donation rates in India are caused by a number of factors, including illegal organ trade, inadequate infrastructure, and misconceptions and myths about organ donation.

However, there are many positive signs of regulated laws and legislations, increased social campaigns, and raising transplant coordinating organizations to minimize the organ donor-recipient gap.

Today's Demise Can Be Tomorrow's Legacy

The Organ Donor Card is a significant step toward bridging the organ donation supply and demand gap. Similar to making a will, the donor card serves as an official document stating your intention to give your organs after death (2 Trusted Source
MOHAN Foundation

Go to source).

Click Here To Download an Organ Donor Card from MOHAN Foundation

Ultimately, organ donation is a cause that should be supported in India since it reflects the ethos of spreading hope and saving lives.

References :
  1. Organ Donation India - (https://www.organindia.org/)
  2. MOHAN Foundation - (https://www.mohanfoundation.org/)

Source: Medindia
