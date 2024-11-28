Brain Damage in Pediatric Multiple Sclerosis: Role of Social and Environmental Factors

New research reveals that childhood social disadvantage may worsen outcomes in pediatric-onset Multiple Sclerosis (MS).

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Association of Social Determinants of Health With Brain MRI Outcomes in Individuals With Pediatric Onset Multiple Sclerosis



Go to source Trusted Source



‘Young people with #Multiplsclerosis from underprivileged backgrounds show greater #brain_inflammation & tissue loss on scans. Social factors accounted for significant differences in brain lesions and black hole volumes in MS patients. #medindia’

Advertisement

Advertisement

Association of Social Determinants of Health With Brain MRI Outcomes in Individuals With Pediatric Onset Multiple Sclerosis - (https:www.neurology.org/doi/10.1212/WNL.0000000000210140)

Individuals who are born withon imaging tests compared to those who are raised in more affluent areas().Children rarely develop MS. ApproximatelyPeople who self-identified as Black or Latino, those from families with parents with lower educational attainment, and those with public health insurance—a sign of poor household income—all had inferior brain imaging results in addition to neighborhood location."Our results indicate that," stated Kimberly A. O'Neill, MD, of New York University Grossman School of Medicine.Childhood is a critical period for exposure to. More research is required to determine which factors in underprivileged communities raise young people's chance of developing severe MS.The study involved 138 people with an average age of 20 who were diagnosed with MS before age 18, known as pediatric-onset MS. They had been diagnosed with MS for an average of four years.All had. Researchers collected information on social factors that may impact a person’s health, including self-reported race and ethnicity, type of health insurance, parents’ education level, and the degree of neighborhood advantage or disadvantage.correlated with, which is a sign of irreversible loss of brain tissue.Together, the identified social factors accounted for 26% of the difference in white matter lesion volume and 23% of the difference in black hole volume among participants.Once all factors were taken into account, having public health insurance was the strongest predictor of having greater amounts of inflammation and tissue loss.People with public health insurance had an. They also had average black hole volumes larger than those with private insurance.The researchers found that the“This suggests that access to health care does not explain the more severe disease burden shown in the brain scans of people in disadvantaged groups in our study,” O’Neill said.“While these are associations and not causes, many of these groups have historically been underrepresented in MS research and our work here is just beginning.”A limitation of the study is that researchers used the addresses of the children at the time of their diagnosis but did not have information on any prior addresses. Additionally, only a few types of social factors were studied.Source-Eurekalert