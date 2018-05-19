medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

'Brain Cooling' can Help Treat Head Injuries and Stroke

by Hannah Joy on  May 19, 2018 at 2:57 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Lowering the temperature in the brain can help treat head injuries and stroke, as it helps to relieve pressure, prevent swelling and further damage, reveals a new study.
'Brain Cooling' can Help Treat Head Injuries and Stroke
'Brain Cooling' can Help Treat Head Injuries and Stroke

The study also showed that the cooling treatment may help babies at risk of long-term damage from birth complications, without having to cool their entire body.

Infants suffering from Hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy (HIE), a form of brain damage caused due to lack of oxygen -- can be given cooling therapy to reduce their core brain temperature from a normal level of 37 degree Celsius to 36 degree Celsius -- which is recognised as low enough to aid recovery, according to the study.

In the study, published in journal Scientific Reports, the team developed a robust 3D model which can predict temperature and blood flow.

Using computer simulations, the model scans the entire brain or parts of it showing the brain neuron connections.

The model takes into account simultaneous flow, heat transfer and metabolism between arteries, veins and brain tissue in three dimensions throughout the organ.

"Our sophisticated model should enable speedy progress in developing optimum treatments involving brain cooling, and support the development of studies on brain health," said study lead Prashant Valluri from University's School of Engineering.

When applied to adult brains, the model predicted cooling was able to precipitate a potentially beneficial 0.5 degree Celsius drop, in line with clinical observations.

It could also be modified to imitate the effects of stroke and also impact of the drugs administered, the researchers said.



Source: IANS
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Related Links

Brain Cooling to Treat Epilepsy

Brain Cooling to Treat Epilepsy

Chronic focal brain cooling suppresses seizures during wakefulness and achieves the effect without significantly affecting brain function.

Brain Cooling Therapy Insights Offers Hope for Treating Epilepsy

Brain Cooling Therapy Insights Offers Hope for Treating Epilepsy

Computer simulation techniques provide insight into brain cooling treatment or focal cooling to treat epileptic seizures

Aphasia

Aphasia

Aphasia is a condition where the patient has a language disorder. The patient has problems with comprehension, expression, repetition, reading and writing.

Congenital Heart Disease

Congenital Heart Disease

Heart diseases that are present at birth are called “ Congenital heart diseases”.

How to Deal with a Stroke

How to Deal with a Stroke

Stroke is a brain attack, which occurs when the blood supply to the brain is interrupted. It affects all age groups; according to the WHO, 15 million people are affected by stroke annually.

Hyperventilation

Hyperventilation

Hyperventilation occurs when a person breathes in excess to the body’s requirement.

Mitral Valve Stenosis And Mitral Valve Replacement

Mitral Valve Stenosis And Mitral Valve Replacement

Mitral valve replacement is a surgical heart procedure to correct either the narrowing (stenosis) or the leakage (regurgitation).

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.

Stroke

Stroke

Stroke can cause permanent disability and it is important to recognize its early warning signs to stop its progress. Early warning signs of stroke include sudden weakness of facial muscles.

More News on:

Bell´s Palsy Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Mitral Valve Stenosis And Mitral Valve Replacement Congenital Heart Disease Stress and the Gender Divide Stroke Facts Stroke Hyperventilation Aphasia How to Deal with a Stroke 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Sleep Paralysis

Test Your Knowledge on Sleep Paralysis

Sleep paralysis is a condition where one feels unable to move (paralysis) or speak either when ...

 Super Foods to Keep you Hydrated this Summer

Super Foods to Keep you Hydrated this Summer

Summers days are long, hot and sweaty, and can leave you feeling de-hydrated and tired. Read on to ...

 Fosnetupitant and Palonosetron

Fosnetupitant and Palonosetron

Fosnetupitant and Palonosetron (a fixed antiemetic combination) injection was approved by FDA in ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...