About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Brain Connectivity Shapes Our Creativity

by Kesavan K.E.T. on February 6, 2022 at 11:10 PM
Font : A-A+

Brain Connectivity Shapes Our Creativity

A link between real-life creativity, semantic memory structure, and brain functional connectivity has been established for the first time by the researchers of Emmanuelle Volle at Paris Brain Institute and their international collaborators. The results were published in Science Advances.

Creativity is a cognitive activity that we use in our daily lives to solve problems, deal with change, and innovate. In neuroscience, it is generally defined as the ability to create something new and appropriate for a particular environment. In real life, we use this ability in a variety of activities such as visual arts, sciences, music, or writing, in which we various levels of achievement can be reached.

Advertisement


According to the subconscious theory of creativity, creative thinking depends, at least, on the structure of associations in semantic memory, that is, on how the elements of our knowledge are interconnected.

"Hence, the organization of connections in semantic memory may determine our ability to link distant concepts in novel ways and may vary across individuals. Yet, the brain mechanisms underlying the link between semantic memory organization and creativity remained to be explored," explains Marcela Ovando-Tellez, lead author of the study.
Advertisement

These results indicate that real-life creativity relies on individual differences in semantic memory organization that can be predicted from brain functional connectivity.

This research was done by a group of Emmanuelle Volle at Paris Brain Institute, and their collaborators, Mathias Benedek (University of Graz, Austria) and Yoed Kenett (Technion — Israel Institute of Technology, Israel). The authors used a semantic relatedness judgment task, asking participants to rate the semantic relationships between multiple pairs of words during the fMRI acquisition.

Based on these ratings, they built individual maps of pairwise semantic associations called semantic networks. The organization of semantic networks is explored using network-based tools and related to creativity.

To evaluate real-life creativity, participants were asked to fill out a questionnaire about their creative activities and achievements in eight different domains including literature, cooking, music, sports, performing arts, science, and engineering.

Their results show that the structure of semantic memory networks predicts personal real-life creativity. Participants with more creative activities and achievements had semantic memory networks, which means they are less fragmented and more efficient.

And the authors explored the functional connections of the brain during the work and identified specific functional connection patterns that predict the semantic network structure that fosters creativity, that is, less fragmented networks. Finally, "closing the loop", such a unique semantic network system mediated the connection between brain connectivity and real-life creativity.

"The originality of our study is to link three levels of investigation, behavior in real-life, cognitive processes and the brain, by combining recently developed computational approaches to predict complex cognitive functions from brain connectivity and to explore individual semantic networks," adds Emmanuelle Volle, last author of this study.

Altogether, these results provide an in-depth analysis of some of the individual neurocognitive mechanisms underlying real-life creative behavior.

Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Approved Procedure to Restore Fertility After Childhood Canc...
Findings That Would Help Treat Speech Problems >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Relationship Distress May Cause Mental Health Challenges
Relationship Distress May Cause Mental Health Challenges
International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation 2022: Invest Don't Rest
International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation 2022: Invest Don't Rest
Horse Gram Health Benefits and Ways to Cook the Gram
Horse Gram Health Benefits and Ways to Cook the Gram
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Parkinsons Disease Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Brain Brain Facts Ataxia Language Areas in The Brain Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) Openness to Experience Resistance to Change 

Recommended Reading
Bone Marrow Transplantation - Health Animation
Bone Marrow Transplantation - Health Animation
Bone Marrow Transplantation - Health Animation...
Ataxia
Ataxia
Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or ...
Language Areas in The Brain
Language Areas in The Brain
The mechanism of how human brain processes the language to express and comprehend the verbal, writte...
Openness to Experience
Openness to Experience
Openness is about willingness to try out new ideas, experiences and tend to live less traditional .....
Parkinsons Disease
Parkinsons Disease
Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. ...
Resistance to Change
Resistance to Change
Change is hard so, resistance to the same is inevitable. Overcoming the resistance to change is the ...
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and me...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)