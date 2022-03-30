About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Brain-computer Interface to Overcome Paralysis

by Karishma Abhishek on March 30, 2022
Brain-computer Interface to Overcome Paralysis

Patients with paralysis may use the computer safely for their daily tasks through brain implants as per a study at the American Academy of Neurology. The device allows us to communicate by text and do daily tasks such as online shopping and banking.

ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and the spinal cord. People with ALS lose the ability to initiate and control muscle movement, which often leads to total paralysis.

"People with ALS eventually lose their ability to move their limbs, making them unable to operate devices like a phone or computer," said study author Bruce Campbell, MD, MS, of the University of Melbourne in Australia and a member of the American Academy of Neurology. "Our research is exciting because while other devices require surgery that involves opening the skull, this brain-computer interface device is much less invasive. It receives electrical signals from the brain, allowing people to control a computer by thought."

For the study, four people with ALS underwent a procedure to have the device implanted within the brain. The brain-computer interface is fed through one of two jugular veins in the neck into a large blood vessel in the brain. The device, comprised of a net-like material with 16 sensors attached, expands to line the vessel wall. That device is connected to an electronic device in the chest that then relays the brain signals from the motor cortex, the part of the brain that generates signals for movement, into commands for a laptop computer.
Researchers monitored participants for one year and found the device was safe. There were no serious adverse events that led to disability or death. The device also stayed in place for all four people and the blood vessel in which the device was implanted remained open.

Researchers also examined whether participants could use the brain-computer interface to perform routine digital tasks. All participants learned how to use the device with eye-tracking to use a computer. Eye-tracking technology helps a computer determine what a person is looking at.

Researchers also report that a decoder developed during the study allowed one study participant to control a computer independently without an eye tracker. The machine-learning decoder was programmed as follows: when a trainer asked participants to attempt certain movements, like tapping their foot or extending their knee, the decoder analyzed nerve cell signals from those movement attempts. The decoder was able to translate movement signals into computer navigation.

"Our research is still new, but it holds great promise for people with paralysis who want to maintain a level of independence," said Campbell. "We are continuing this research in Australia as well as in the United States in larger groups of people."

A limitation of the research was the small size of the study.

Source: Eurekalert
What's New on Medindia
Mosquitoes can become Smart Enough to Sense Insect Repellents — Here's How
Omicron Variant of COVID-19
How to Manage the No-Mask Anxiety Amidst COVID-19 Post-Pandemic?
Recommended Reading
First Human Use of Wireless Brain-computer Interface
First Human Use of Wireless Brain-computer Interface
For the first time, BrainGate clinical trial participants with tetraplegia have demonstrated use of ...
Brain-Computer Interface Might Improve Motor Function in Stroke Patients
Brain-Computer Interface Might Improve Motor Function in Stroke Patients
Brain-computer interface produced a 36% improvement in motor function of a stroke-damaged hand ......
Use of Brain-computer Interface can Help People With Gait Disabilities
Use of Brain-computer Interface can Help People With Gait Disabilities
People with giat disabilities can recover the ability to walk with the use of a brain-computer ......
Hemiplegia
Hemiplegia
Hemiplegia is a condition that is characterized by paralysis of one half of the body, usually due to...
Monoplegia
Monoplegia
Monoplegia is the paralysis of one of the four limbs. It commonly affects the arms. It is mainly cau...
Neck Cracking
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the...
Paralysis
Paralysis
Paralysis is a condition where there is a loss of muscle function as well as sensory loss, which can...
Spinal Tumors
Spinal Tumors
Spine cancer is an abnormal excessive growth of cells in the bones of the spine or the spinal cord. ...

