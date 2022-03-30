Brain-computer Interface to Overcome Paralysis

Advertisement

For the study, four people with ALS underwent a procedure to have the device implanted within the brain. The brain-computer interface is fed through one of two jugular veins in the neck into a large blood vessel in the brain. The device, comprised of a net-like material with 16 sensors attached, expands to line the vessel wall. That device is connected to an electronic device in the chest that then relays the brain signals from the motor cortex, the part of the brain that generates signals for movement, into commands for a laptop computer.Researchers monitored participants for one year and found the device was safe. There wereThe device also stayed in place for all four people and the blood vessel in which the device was implanted remained open.Researchers also examined whether participants could use the brain-computer interface to perform routine digital tasks. All participants learned how to use the device with eye-tracking to use a computer. Eye-tracking technology helps a computer determine what a person is looking at.Researchers also report that a decoder developed during the study allowed one study participant toThe machine-learning decoder was programmed as follows: when a trainer asked participants to attempt certain movements, like tapping their foot or extending their knee, the decoder analyzed nerve cell signals from those movement attempts. The decoder was able to translate movement signals into computer navigation.said Campbell.A limitation of the research was the small size of the study.Source: Eurekalert