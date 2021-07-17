by Karishma Abhishek on  July 17, 2021 at 11:58 PM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Brain Circuitry for Fear Suppression Identified!
Little fear is essential to warn and protect us from danger. However, when this fear level goes out of control, it may result in persistent fears and anxiety disorders. Almost 15% of the European population are found to suffer from anxiety disorders.

With no exact clarification on the mechanism of anxiety, treatments remain largely unspecific or ineffective. Previous reports suggest that different circuits of brain cells (neurons) interact with each other to regulate fear responses.

However recent pieces of evidence continue to shed light on the role of certain groups of neurons in the amygdala for fear regulation. The present study published in the journal Nature Communications affirms a much more active role of the amygdala in these processes than earlier considered.


Apart from serving as a central hub for the generation of fear responses, it also contains neuronal microcircuits that help in regulating the suppression of fear responses.

Amygdala - the Central Hub

Amygdala is a small almond-shaped brain structure that is located in the center of the brain. It is involved in compiling all the information from fearful stimuli to further transmits it to other brain regions and generate fear responses.

This result in physiological responses from the body such as the release of stress hormones, change in heart rate, or trigger fight, flight, or freeze responses.

Role of Microcircuits in Amygdala

The study team demonstrated that inhibition of a group of microcircuits in animal models lead to long-lasting fear behaviour. Thus activation of these circuits restores the animal behaviour to normal, despite previous fear responses.

"We were surprised how strongly our targeted intervention in specific cell types of the central amygdala affected fear responses. The optogenetic silencing of these specific neurons completely abolished the suppression of fear and provoked a state of pathological fear," says Ciocchi, Assistant Professor at the Institute of Physiology, University of Bern.

The study thereby proves that neurons in the central amygdala are highly essential for suppressing fear. This enhanced understanding of the fear circuitry along with further supporting evidence in the future may help in formulating better therapies for these disorders.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

10 Sure-Shot Ways to Fight your Fears
Learn anxiety management techniques and natural ways to fight anxiety that will help you cope with fear and get rid of feelings of anxiety.
READ MORE
Imposter Syndrome- Facing Fears of Inadequacy and Self-Doubt
Imposter Syndrome is the overwhelming feeling that you don''t deserve your success and it is the suspicion that your achievements are down to luck, good timing or just being in the 'right place at the right time.
READ MORE
Anxiety - Symptom Evaluation
Anxiety is a state of mind where a person experiences fear, uneasiness, tension, irritability or apprehension in response to an unfamiliar stressful situation or object.
READ MORE
Illness Anxiety Disorder
Illness anxiety disorder is a health phobia and the person is preoccupied with a belief that he or she is seriously ill.
READ MORE
Ataxia
Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or its inputs and/or outputs are affected.
READ MORE
Language Areas in The Brain
The mechanism of how human brain processes the language to express and comprehend the verbal, written, gestures and symbols is still a mystery.
READ MORE
Paranoia
Paranoia is a false belief where the individual feels unfairly targeted or persecuted by everyone else, leading to irrational suspicion and mistrust of others.
READ MORE
Parkinsons Disease
Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.
READ MORE
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.
READ MORE
Xenophobia
Xenophobia can be studied from two different perspectives. First as a medical condition ‘phobia’ second as a cultural and social malaise. Xenophobia can manifest itself in several ways in a country.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

More News on:

Parkinsons DiseaseParkinsons Disease Surgical TreatmentBrainBrain FactsXenophobiaAtaxiaLanguage Areas in The BrainWays to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)Paranoia