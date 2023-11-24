About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Brain Cells to Taste Buds Monitor Mindful Eating

by Hemalatha Manikandan on November 24, 2023 at 12:55 PM
Brain Cells to Taste Buds Monitor Mindful Eating

Brainstem recording of two sets of neurons such as the nucleus of the solitary tract and the CGC- Central Giant Cell neuron, both regulating the sense of taste, reveals that they can prevent excess food intake. These results help in reframing the development of successful weight-loss drugs.

The study was led by Zachary Knight, Ph.D., a UCSF professor of physiology at the Kavli Institute for Fundamental Neuroscience, and published in Nature (1 Trusted Source
Sequential appetite suppression by oral and visceral feedback to the brainstem

Go to source).

Sense of 'Taste' to 'Control': Brainstem to Taste Buds Can Curb Overeating

When you eagerly dig into a long-awaited dinner, signals from your stomach to your brain keep you from eating so much you'll regret it - or so it's been thought. That theory had never really been directly tested until a team of scientists at UC San Francisco recently took up the question.

Taste Perception in Brain

Taste Perception in Brain


The longstanding secret behind how human brain perceives taste has now been discovered in a new study by researchers.
Advertisement


"We've uncovered a logic the brainstem uses to control how fast and how much we eat, using two different kinds of signals, one coming from the mouth, and one coming much later from the gut," said Knight, who is also an investigator with the Howard Hughes Medical Institute and a member of the UCSF Weill Institute for Neurosciences. "This discovery gives us a new framework to understand how we control our eating."

Pavlov proposed over a century ago that the sight, smell, and taste of food are important for regulating digestion. More recent studies in the 1970s and 1980s have also suggested that the taste of food may restrain how fast we eat, but it's been impossible to study the relevant brain activity during eating because the brain cells that control this process are located deep in the brainstem, making them hard to access or record in an animal that's awake.
Loss of Taste

Loss of Taste


Symptom of loss of taste usually occurs in combination with loss of smell and can be complete loss or partial loss of taste. It can also be temporary or permanent, though the latter is very rare.
Advertisement

New techniques developed by lead author Truong Ly, Ph.D., a graduate student in Knight's lab, allowed for the first-ever imaging and recording of a brainstem structure critical for feeling full, called the nucleus of the solitary tract, or NTS, in an awake, active mouse. He used those techniques to look at two types of neurons that have been known for decades to have a role in food intake.

The team found that when they put food directly into the mouse's stomach, brain cells called PRLH (for prolactin-releasing hormone) were activated by nutrient signals sent from the GI tract, in line with traditional thinking and the results of prior studies.

However, when they allowed the mice to eat the food as they normally would, those signals from the gut didn't show up. Instead, the PRLH brain cells switched to a new activity pattern that was entirely controlled by signals from the mouth.

"It was a total surprise that these cells were activated by the perception of taste," said Ly. "It shows that there are other components of the appetite-control system that we should be thinking about."

While it may seem counter-intuitive for our brains to slow eating when we're hungry, the brain is actually using the taste of food in two different ways at the same time. One part is saying, "This tastes good, eat more," and another part is watching how fast you're eating and saying, "Slow down or you're going to be sick."

"The balance between those is how fast you eat," said Knight.

The activity of the PRLH neurons seems to affect how palatable the mice found the food, Ly said. That meshes with our human experience that food is less appetizing once you've had your fill of it.

Appetite Control Mechanism of Brain Stem To Inspire Weight-loss Drugs

The PRLH-neuron-induced slowdown also makes sense in terms of timing. The taste of food triggers these neurons to switch their activity in seconds, from keeping tabs on the gut to responding to signals from the mouth.

Meanwhile, it takes many minutes for a different group of brain cells, called CGC neurons, to begin responding to signals from the stomach and intestines. These cells act over much slower time scales - tens of minutes - and can hold back hunger for a much longer period of time.

"Together, these two sets of neurons create a feed-forward, feed-back loop," said Knight. "One is using taste to slow things down and anticipate what's coming. The other is using a gut signal to say, 'This is how much I really ate. Ok, I'm full now!'"

The CGC brain cells' response to stretch signals from the gut is to release GLP-1, the hormone mimicked by Ozempic, Wegovy and other new weight-loss drugs.

These drugs act on the same region of the brainstem that Ly's technology has finally allowed researchers to study. "Now we have a way of teasing apart what's happening in the brain that makes these drugs work," he said.

A deeper understanding of how signals from different parts of the body control appetite would open doors to designing weight-loss regimens designed for the individual ways people eat by optimizing how the signals from the two sets of brain cells interact, the researchers said.

The team plans to investigate those interactions, seeking to better understand how taste signals from food interact with feedback from the gut to suppress our appetite during a meal.

Reference :
  1. Sequential appetite suppression by oral and visceral feedback to the brainstem - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-023-06758-2)

Source: Eurekalert
Font : A-A+

Smell and Taste Disorders

Smell and Taste Disorders


Detailed medical history and physical examination can help to diagnose taste and smell impairment in a person.
Advertisement

Tanycytes in the Brain Play an Active Role in Boosting Appetite

Tanycytes in the Brain Play an Active Role in Boosting Appetite


Tanycytes are glial cells that communicate with neurons in the brain to inform them of what we have eaten. When tanycytes are selectively stimulated appetite was increased, finds a new study.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Ataxia

Ataxia

Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or its ...
Language Areas in The Brain

Language Areas in The Brain

The mechanism of how human brain processes the language to express and comprehend the verbal, written, ...
Neck Cracking

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. ...
Parkinsons Disease

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms ...
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental ...
Why is Food Timing Important for Weight Loss?

Why is Food Timing Important for Weight Loss?

Nutrient timing is knowing when to eat specific nutrients to feel energetic, full and yet not gain unhealthy ...

Latest Research News

Nano-Probes Uncover Cellular Reactions to Pressure

Nano-Probes Uncover Cellular Reactions to Pressure

New study unveiled the cells' ability to adapt in responses and potential implications for conditions such as diabetes and cancer.
Gut Microbes Ease Constipation

Gut Microbes Ease Constipation

The presence of abfA cluster within the gut microbiota suggests its potential development as an impactful biomarker for gastrointestinal conditions.
Understanding Antimicrobial Resistance: A Global Health Crisis

Understanding Antimicrobial Resistance: A Global Health Crisis

AMR Awareness Week: Most of the 5 million annual deaths due to antimicrobial resistance occur in low- and middle-income countries.
Can Feasting on Turkey Reduce Colitis?

Can Feasting on Turkey Reduce Colitis?

Foods high in tryptophan including turkey, pork, and nuts modulate T-cells and GPR15 receptors and reduce inflammation linked to ulcerative colitis.
Breakthrough Cell Therapy for Cirrhosis, an Advanced Liver Disease

Breakthrough Cell Therapy for Cirrhosis, an Advanced Liver Disease

Researchers have devised a novel approach that harnesses the patient's own cells to aid in the treatment of liver cirrhosis.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Brain Cells to Taste Buds Monitor Mindful Eating Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests