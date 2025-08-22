About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
Brain Cells That Keep Blood Sugar Steady

by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran on Aug 22 2025 6:39 PM

Special VMH neurons help maintain blood sugar during short fasts without affecting energy balance.

Brain Cells That Keep Blood Sugar Steady
Blood sugar levels are continuously monitored by our brain, particularly in life-threatening circumstances like hypoglycemia and in routine ones like fasting. While the majority of hypothalamic cells help control blood sugar and metabolism in general, a subset of cells in the ventromedial hypothalamus, known as the cholecystokinin b receptor/ VMHCckbr cells, can boost glucose production during low blood sugar without affecting energy balance (1 Trusted Source
Control of physiologic glucose homeostasis via hypothalamic modulation of gluconeogenic substrate availability

Go to source).

How Brain Signals Influence Blood Sugar Levels?
How Brain Signals Influence Blood Sugar Levels?
A new research discovered that a peculiar signaling pattern in the brain region is linked to memory formation, which also influences blood sugar levels.
Special Brain Cells Help Keep Blood Sugar Steady

A part of the brain called the ventromedial hypothalamus (VMH) plays an important role in controlling blood sugar. In this area, researchers have isolated a small cluster of neurons named VMHCckbr cells, which assist in maintaining glucose levels.

Such neurons are more active during short daily fasts like those experienced at night as we sleep. They maintain blood sugar at constant levels without altering energy expenditure or body weight, indicating that the brain can optimise glucose levels even in normal day-to-day scenarios.


How These Neurons Work?

Instead of breaking down stored sugar or changing hormones, VMHCckbr neurons help release fat from fat tissue. This fat liberates glycerol that is used by the liver to produce glucose. Thus, these neurons provide the liver with energy to produce sugar when we haven’t eaten in a long time, without disrupting the body’s energy balance.


Diabetic-level Blood Sugar Spikes Noticed in Healthy People
Diabetic-level Blood Sugar Spikes Noticed in Healthy People
Blood sugar levels rose up to the prediabetic or diabetic range in healthy individuals after eating certain foods, when measured with a continuous glucose-monitoring device.

Keeping Blood Sugar in Check

These neurons help the body stay in balance during brief periods of fasting, such as nighttime sleep, and are crucial for preserving blood-glucose stability throughout the day.

Understanding how these neurons function may help prevent or cure diseases like diabetes and obesity by stabilizing blood sugar levels and minimizing problems from highs or lows. This is because they impact glucose without changing total energy or weight.

Blood Sugar Balance Starts in the Brain; Stay Balanced, Stay Healthy!


Reference:
  1. Control of physiologic glucose homeostasis via hypothalamic modulation of gluconeogenic substrate availability - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12332875/)


Source-Michigan Medicine - University of Michigan
