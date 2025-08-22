Brain Cells That Keep Blood Sugar Steady

Special VMH neurons help maintain blood sugar during short fasts without affecting energy balance.

Control of physiologic glucose homeostasis via hypothalamic modulation of gluconeogenic substrate availability



Smart neurons fuel steady sugar! #medindia #diabetes’

Special Brain Cells Help Keep Blood Sugar Steady

How These Neurons Work?

Keeping Blood Sugar in Check

Blood Sugar Balance Starts in the Brain; Stay Balanced, Stay Healthy!

Blood sugar levels are continuously monitored by our brain, particularly in life-threatening circumstances like hypoglycemia and in routine ones like fasting. While the majority of hypothalamic cells help control blood sugar and metabolism in general, a subset of cells in the ventromedial hypothalamus, known as the, can boost glucose production during low blood sugar without affecting energy balance ().A part of the brain called theplays an important role in controlling blood sugar. In this area, researchers have isolated a small cluster of neurons named, which assist in maintaining glucose levels.Such neurons are more active during short daily fasts like those experienced at night as we sleep. They maintain blood sugar at constant levels without altering energy expenditure or body weight, indicating that the brain can optimise glucose levels even in normal day-to-day scenarios.Instead of breaking down stored sugar or changing hormones, VMHCckbr neurons help. This fat liberates glycerol that is used by the liver to produce glucose. Thus, these neurons provide the liver with energy to produce sugar when we haven’t eaten in a long time, without disrupting the body’s energy balance.These neurons help the body stay in balance during brief periods of fasting, such as nighttime sleep, and are crucial for preserving blood-glucose stability throughout the day.Understanding how these neurons function may help prevent or cure diseases like diabetes and obesity by stabilizing blood sugar levels and minimizing problems from highs or lows. This is because they impact glucose without changing total energy or weight.Source-Michigan Medicine - University of Michigan