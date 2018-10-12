medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drug News

Brain Activation for Social Isolation Caused by Opioids

by Ramya Rachamanti on  December 10, 2018 at 11:45 AM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Opioid abusers isolate themselves from family and friends, making it hard for their loved ones to help them recover. This has become one of the painful and challenging aspects of the US opioid crisis.
Brain Activation for Social Isolation Caused by Opioids
Brain Activation for Social Isolation Caused by Opioids

Researchers from Arizona State University have identified a region in the brain that may be responsible for opioid-related social isolation, and their work suggests that activating this region could at least partially revive the urge to socialize among opioid addicts.

The research team, led by M. Foster Olive, focused on a brain area called the insula, which has previously been shown to play a role in social, addictive, and empathy-related behaviors. To study its role, the team turned to rats, which like humans are social and enjoy interacting.

The researchers paired male rats together and randomly assigned one of each pair to be trapped in a plastic tube in a cage. The other rat in the pair could easily release the trapped animal by pushing on a door. Once a day for three weeks, the rescuer rat had an opportunity to release his trapped cage-mate--and most chose to do so.

The researchers then infused the rescuer rats with a virus that targeted cells in the insula and delivered one of three specialized proteins: one stimulated the cells of the insula; one suppressed those cells' activity; and one was inactive and served as a control.

Then they allowed all groups to self-administer heroin because, like humans, rats can become addicted to opioids and will self-administer if given the opportunity.

Finally, the rescuer rats were given a choice between freeing their cage-mates or administering themselves a dose of heroin. Rats given the virus suppressing the activity of cells in the insula, and those in the control group, more often chose heroin over rescuing.

But rats infused with the virus that activated the cells started to rescue their friends again; the rescuing behavior recovered by about 30 percent.

The results suggest that the insula plays a role in the antisocial effects of opioid addiction, and these findings may lead to clinical applications, perhaps an adjunct treatment for opioid addiction in humans.

"A good social network is critical for recovery," says Olive. "If we can stimulate this area of the brain in humans, you might get people to find social interactions more rewarding again. It would be a way to help jumpstart the recovery process. It's not a cure, it's just a crutch to help get back on track and give people a better shot a recovery."



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Recommended Reading

Opioid Prescriptions from Dentists Linked to Youth Addiction Risk

Teens and young adults who receive their initial opioid prescriptions from their dentists or oral surgeons are at increased risk for opioid addiction in the following year.

Ataxia

Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or its inputs and/or outputs are affected.

Cannabis

Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy plant with thick sticky flowers called Cannabis Sativa

Drug Abuse

The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or substance abuse. Drug abuse or substance abuse is initiated by various biological and social factors.

Language Areas in The Brain

The mechanism of how human brain processes the language to express and comprehend the verbal, written, gestures and symbols is still a mystery.

Painkiller Addiction

Painkiller addiction is the use of prescription painkillers in a way not meant by the prescribing doctor. Find ways to beat prescription painkiller abuse.

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.

More News on:

Parkinsons Disease Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Cannabis Drug Abuse Brain Brain Facts Ataxia Language Areas in The Brain Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) Painkiller Addiction 

What's New on Medindia

Benefits of Fox Nuts

Rolapitant for Treating Nausea and Vomiting

Fast Diet - An Efficient Weight Loss Method
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive