About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

BP Medications May Protect From Aneurysm Rupture

by Angela Mohan on June 7, 2022 at 3:21 PM
Font : A-A+

BP Medications May Protect From Aneurysm Rupture

Blood pressure-lowering medications named "RAAS inhibitors" can reduce the risk of aneurysm rupture by 18 percent, as per the study conducted by the American Heart Association on RAAS inhibitors on more than 3,000 people with high blood pressure and brain aneurysms.

The findings of the new study were published in the journal, "Hypertension."

Advertisement


In a multicenter database counting over 3,000 people with these aneurysms registered in 2016-2021, rupture rates reached 23.4% in RAAS inhibitor users and 76.6% in non-users.

An aneurysm is a bulging or weakening in the wall of an artery and if this occurs in an artery in the brain, it is known as an intracranial aneurysm. However, when an intracranial aneurysm ruptures, it spills blood around the brain and cuts off oxygen to an affected area, which can cause a hemorrhagic stroke, coma, and or even death.
Advertisement

These strokes account for 3-5 percent of all strokes. Approximately 30,000 adults in the United States have intracranial aneurysms that rupture every year, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke. Additionally, stroke is a leading cause of disability in the United States.

"Approximately half of the patients with intracranial aneurysms have high blood pressure, which can cause vascular inflammation and increase the risk of aneurysm rupture.

Given that one-third of patients with ruptured aneurysms die and another third remain dependent on daily life activities, there is a need to identify modifiable risk factors to prevent aneurysm rupture," said the study's senior author Qinghai Huang, M.D., PhD, professor of neurosurgery at Changhai Hospital, Second Military Medical University in Shanghai, China.

While conducting the study, the researchers analyzed data collected from 2016 to 2021 at 20 medical centers in different regions across China, collected pre-and post-rupture, to evaluate the association between the use of RAAS inhibitors and other blood pressure medications, including beta-blockers and diuretics, on the risk of aneurysm rupture.

The scientists found that 32 percent of participants who took RAAS inhibitors experienced an intracranial aneurysm rupture, compared to 67% of those who used non-RAAS inhibitors.

"We were surprised to find that even among people with controlled hypertension, those who took RAAS inhibitors still had a significantly lower rupture risk than individuals who used non-RAAS inhibitors.

Our study highlights that using the proper antihypertensive medications to achieve normalization of blood pressure may remarkably decrease the risk of a ruptured aneurysm," Huang said.

Women's risk of aneurysm rupture was 1.8 times higher than men's risk and the following factors increased the risk of aneurysm rupture: uncontrolled hypertension; exposure to second-hand smoke; and untreated Type 2 diabetes.

"These findings confirm previous studies indicating that-in addition to blood pressure control-smoking cessation and aggressive treatment of Type 2 diabetes may also help reduce the risk of aneurysm rupture.

However, more research is needed to understand how RAAS inhibitors are involved in the prevention of intracranial aneurysm rupture in adults with high blood pressure," Huang said.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Overcome Burnout through Simple Life Hacks
Overcome Burnout through Simple Life Hacks
World Environment Day 2022: What Can We Do to Save Our Planet?
World Environment Day 2022: What Can We Do to Save Our Planet?
Know Your Stroke Risk With Your Dinner Time
Know Your Stroke Risk With Your Dinner Time
View all
Recommended Reading
Abdominal Aortic AneurysmAbdominal Aortic Aneurysm
AneurysmAneurysm
Drug ToxicityDrug Toxicity
Fruits to Help Lower Blood PressureFruits to Help Lower Blood Pressure
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Drug Toxicity Fruits to Help Lower Blood Pressure Aneurysm Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm 

Most Popular on Medindia

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Drug - Food Interactions Find a Hospital Hearing Loss Calculator Selfie Addiction Calculator The Essence of Yoga Accident and Trauma Care Color Blindness Calculator Drug Side Effects Calculator Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close