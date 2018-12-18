medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Boys with Better Motor Skills are Good Problem-solvers

by Adeline Dorcas on  December 18, 2018 at 11:47 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Boys with good motor skills more likely to be better problem-solvers, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise.
Boys with Better Motor Skills are Good Problem-solvers
Boys with Better Motor Skills are Good Problem-solvers

Boys with good motor skills are better problem-solvers than their less skillful peers, a new study from Finland shows. In contrast to previous studies, the researchers found no association between aerobic fitness or overweight and obesity with cognitive function in boys. The results are based on the Physical Activity and Nutrition in Children (PANIC) Study conducted at the University of Eastern Finland.

The study found that boys with better motor skills at baseline had higher cognitive scores over a two-year follow-up period than boys who had poorer motor skills. In contrast to previous cross-sectional studies, the present study shows that children with different levels of aerobic fitness or body fat percentage did not differ in cognition.

In fact, boys with higher aerobic fitness at the baseline of the study had poorer cognition during the two-year follow-up than those with lower fitness.

In girls, none of the above-mentioned factors was associated with cognitive skills. This may be due to biological or sociocultural differences between boys and girls.

The results also show that boys with better motor skills at baseline had a smaller increase in their cognitive skills than those with poorer motor skills.

"It is important to remember that these results do not necessarily reflect a causal relation between motor skills and cognition. Boys with poorer motor and cognitive skills at baseline caught up with their more skillful peers during the two-year follow-up," says Postdoctoral Researcher Eero Haapala from the University of Jyväskylä. Dr. Haapala is also Adjunct Professor of Paediatric Exercise Physiology at the University of Eastern Finland.

The results suggest that motor skills and cognition are associated with one another in boys; however, it would be premature to claim that motor skills boost cognition. Furthermore, the study found no association between aerobic fitness or overweight and obesity with cognition.

The study investigated the longitudinal associations of motor skills, aerobic fitness, and body fat percentage with cognition in 371 children who were 6-8-years old at baseline. Motor skills were evaluated by agility, balance and manual dexterity tests, aerobic fitness by a maximal cycle ergometer test, and body fat percentage by a DXA-device. Cognition was assessed by the Raven's Matrices Test. Several confounding factors such as parental education and annual household income were controlled for in the analyses.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Recommended Reading

Motor Skills are Learned Better With Post -learning Exercise

Fifteen minutes of exercise creates optimal brain state for mastering new motor skills by promoting functional changes in cortico-motor networks during the early stages of motor memory consolidation.

Chronic Stroke Patients can Learn New Motor Skills With Physical Rehab

Training doesn't change neurological repair in chronic stroke patients, but can help such patients learn new motor skills and achieve more independence.

Touch Screens may Improve Toddlers Fine Motor Skills

The majority of toddlers have daily exposure to touch screen devices, which has increased from 51.22 percent at 6-11 months to 92.05 percent at 19-36 months.

Study Says Both Mind and Body Play Key Role in Problem Solving

Not only the brain, but other body parts also play a significant role in problem solving, says a new study.

Hemiplegia

Hemiplegia is a condition that is characterized by paralysis of one half of the body, usually due to a brain lesion on the opposite side. It may be congenital (cerebral palsy) or acquired later in life due to illness.

More News on:

Hemiplegia 

What's New on Medindia

Your Guide to a Good Gut

Quail Eggs and its Amazing Health Benefits

Nutritional Yeast - Is it Good for You?
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive