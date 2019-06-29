medindia

Botox Cousin can Decrease Malaria in an Environmentally Friendly Way

by Iswarya on  June 29, 2019 at 12:56 PM Tropical Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New environment-friendly toxin belonging to botox family selectively target mosquitoes and could help reduce malaria. The findings of the study are published in the journal Nature Communications.
Botox Cousin can Decrease Malaria in an Environmentally Friendly Way
Botox Cousin can Decrease Malaria in an Environmentally Friendly Way

Researchers at the universities in Stockholm and Lund, in collaboration with researchers from the University of California, have found a new toxin that selectively targets mosquitos. This can lead to innovative and environmentally friendly approaches to reduce malaria. The results are presented in an article published in Nature Communications. Botox (Botulinum neurotoxins) and the toxin causing tetanus belong to the same family of proteins and are among the most toxic substances known. Previously this family of toxins has been believed to only target vertebrates such as humans, mice, and birds. But now, researchers have found a toxin which targets the group of mosquitoes that are responsible for transmitting malaria.

Show Full Article

"We have discovered a neurotoxin, PMP1, that selectively targets malaria mosquitos, demonstrating that this family of toxins have a much broader host spectrum than previously believed", says Pål Stenmark of Stockholm University and Lund University. He leads the joint research group from the two Swedish universities that have discovered the new neurotoxin in close collaboration with Sarjeet Gill's research group at the University of California.

"PMP1 makes it possible to reduce the prevalence of malaria in a new and environmentally friendly way. Because these toxins are proteins, they do not leave any artificial residues as they decompose. PMP1 may also be developed into biological insecticides designed to target other selected disease vectors or pests", Pål Stenmark says.

Today, insecticides and mosquito nets treated with insecticides are the main means of combating the spread of malaria, but new methods of combating malaria mosquitoes must be developed constantly as mosquitoes become resistant to most toxins over time.

"We found PMP1 in a bacterium from two threatened habitats: a mangrove swamp in Malaysia and the forest floor in Brazil. It shows just how important it is to protect these treasure chests of biological diversity", Pål Stenmark says.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Recommended Reading

Malaria - Protection Strategies

Malaria is a dangerous disease with lethal consequences that requires protective measures for prevention and control of malaria in endemic regions of the world.

Malaria - Waterborne

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about About Malaria Causes

New Blood Test to Measure Antibodies Against Malaria Developed

A promising new tool to measure antibodies against malaria using a small amount of blood has been developed by researchers at the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGLOBAL). The test assesses natural and vaccine-induced responses to malaria ...

World Malaria Day: 'Zero Malaria Starts With Me'

World Malaria Day is observed every year on 25th April around the world with the primary aim to highlight the global efforts taken to control malaria and to celebrate gains made over the period. The theme for this year 2019 is 'Zero Malaria Starts ...

Anal Warts

Anal warts or genital warts are soft bumps caused by Human Papilloma Virus and are a sexually transmitted disease. Wart removal is done by surgical procedure or application of drugs.

Anti-aging Secrets to a Younger You

Is there anyone in this world who fails to be swayed by the magic of youth? None, for when youth explodes joyously all Nature smiles!

Botox

Botox injections, the fastest growing cosmetic procedures, are considered as the ultimate fountain of eternal youth.

Cosmetic Surgery and the Risk Factors

Cosmetic surgeons can reshape your face and body with innovative techniques. Botox, face fillers, breast implants, rhinoplasty, liposuction, tummy tuck, vaginoplasty and hymenoplasty to name a few.

Fever

Fever or Pyrexia is an elevation in normal body temperature. Causes of fever include infections, injury, cancers, inflammation, hormonal, metabolic and genetic diseases.

Malaria

Malaria is caused by a parasite that enters blood through the bite of an infected mosquito. It is characterized by fever, vomiting, shivering, sweating and other symptoms.

Mosquito Diseases

Mosquito-borne diseases, like malaria, filaria, dengue, etc are common in places conducive of mosquito breeding. Swamps, ponds and stagnated drainage provide optimal breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Wrinkles and Anti-Wrinkle Treatments

Anti-wrinkle treatments are for the repair of deep wrinkles, crow’s feet and aging, for youthful skin. The procedures are laser wrinkle removal, anti wrinkle creams and other anti aging products.

More News on:

Malaria-water Malaria Mosquito Diseases Botox Face Lift (Rhytidectomy) Anti-aging Secrets to a Younger You Anal Warts Cosmetic Surgery and the Risk Factors Fever Wrinkles and Anti-Wrinkle Treatments 

What's New on Medindia

Natural Looking Hair Made From Stem Cells

Diet During Jaundice

Women Who are Early Risers Have Lower Risk of Breast Cancer

View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive