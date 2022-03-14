Bortezomib Improves Survival in Kids With Lymphoma

Advertisement

", said study chair and first author David T. Teachey, MD, an attending physician and Director of Clinical Research at the Center for Childhood Cancer Research at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.".With advances in treatment, overall survival for children with T-ALL and T-LL approximates that of B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) and B-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma (B-LL), with a 5-year survival rate of approximately 85%.However, less than 35% of patients with relapsed T-ALL and T-LL survive. To improve outcomes in these patients, COG trials have focused on different strategies to prevent relapse in newly diagnosed patients, including refining risk stratification, introducing new drugs and treatments, and intensifying chemotherapy.While outcomes were excellent on the prior COG phase 3 clinical trial AALL0434, the majority of children with T-ALL received cranial radiotherapy (CRT), which can have significant long-term side effects, including second cancers, brain tumors, and neurocognitive decline that can significantly affect school performance and employability.Therefore, in the AALL1231 (NCT02112916) trial, the investigators modified the treatment further, utilizing the steroid dexamethasone instead of prednisone during chemotherapy and adding two extra doses of pegaspargase with a goal of eliminating CRT in most patients with T-ALL.Of the 824 patients enrolled in the trial between 2014 and 2017, half also received proteosome inhibitor bortezomib, based on strong preclinical data for its use in relapsed T-LL and T-ALL.For patients with T-LL, both the 4-year event-free survival and overall survival were significantly improved for patients on bortezomib plus chemotherapy versus chemotherapy alone: 86.4% and 89.5% vs. 76.5% and 78.3%, respectively. The researchers also did not observe any excess toxicity with bortezomib.", said senior study author Stephen P. Hunger, MD, Chief of the Division of Oncology, Director of the Center for Childhood Cancer Research, and holder of the Jeffrey E. Perelman Distinguished Chair in the Department of Pediatrics at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.".Although overall outcomes in patients with T-ALL were not statistically significantly improved by bortezomib, the researchers were able to eliminate CRT in nearly all T-ALL patients on bortezomib and still achieve excellent outcomes for most patients.Indeed, whereas 90.8% of T-ALL patients in the earlier trial received CRT, less than 10% received it in this trial, and yet patients who did not receive CRT had no statistical differences in outcomes.The COG trial involved 212 sites around the world. The study was funded by the National Cancer Institute, a part of the National Institutes of Health (R01CA193776, U10CA180886, U24CA196173, U10CA180899, X01HD100702, R03CA256550, R01CA264837), the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, St. Baldrick's Foundation, and the American Lebanese Syrian Associated Charities.The study was supported by Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. through a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement with the NCI.Source: Medindia