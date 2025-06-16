About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Born Early, No Burden: Preterm Siblings Show No Behavioral Fallout

by Colleen Fleiss on Jun 16 2025 1:43 AM

Though no behavioral risk was found in those with preterm-born siblings, the study urges deeper research.

Born Early, No Burden: Preterm Siblings Show No Behavioral Fallout
A recent study in PLOS Mental Health examined whether having a sibling born prematurely (before 37 weeks gestation) influences the behavior of children born at full term. The findings showed no increased behavioral issues among those with preterm-born siblings. Interestingly, children without any siblings exhibited more behavioral challenges compared to those with one or more siblings (1 Trusted Source
Internalising and externalising behaviour in siblings of children born preterm

Go to source).
The study analyzed data from 65,711 children aged 14 and under, using information from birth cohorts in Denmark, Norway, Italy, and the Netherlands. Children were divided into three groups: those with at least one preterm-born sibling, those with only term-born siblings, and those without siblings.

From Growing Up to Growing Old: How Siblings Help Us Thrive at Every Age
From Growing Up to Growing Old: How Siblings Help Us Thrive at Every Age
Sibling relationships play a key role in emotional well-being, with strong bonds reducing mental health issues and providing vital support throughout life.

Assessing Child Behavior: Internalizing and Externalizing Traits

Researchers assessed internalizing behaviors—such as anxiety, depression and stress—and externalizing behaviors, including impulsivity, aggression and rule-breaking. Behavioral data were gathered using parental reports via the Strengths and Difficulties Questionnaire and the Child Behavior Checklist.

In contrast, children without siblings had higher internalizing and externalizing scores.

The authors note that the mental health of siblings and larger sample sizes for specific subgroups should be included in future longitudinal studies. Children with preterm-born siblings remain an understudied group that could potentially be at increased risk of mental health challenges.

Why More Siblings Harm Teen Mental Health?
Why More Siblings Harm Teen Mental Health?
Uncover the surprising link between the number of siblings and teen mental health that impacts adolescent well-being.
The researchers emphasize that continued investigation could provide essential evidence for targeted support, especially if future studies reveal specific vulnerabilities among siblings of preterm-born children.

The study analyzed all data using DataSHIELD, an analysis platform which allows remote access to data and aims to facilitate data sharing across institutions, whilst ensuring total data protection.

Advertisement
Is Your First Born Smarter Than The Siblings?
Is Your First Born Smarter Than The Siblings?
Parents spend more time with their first born child than with subsequent children, leading to first born children being smarter and more successful.
Reference:
  1. Internalising and externalising behaviour in siblings of children born preterm - (https://journals.plos.org/mentalhealth/article?id=10.1371/journal.pmen.0000334)

Source-Eurekalert
Pets and Siblings May Ward Off Egg Allergy in Infants
Pets and Siblings May Ward Off Egg Allergy in Infants
Exposure to siblings and pet dogs in the first year of life may decrease the incidence of egg allergy in infants, found researchers from Australia.

Latest Child Health News
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional