Born Early, No Burden: Preterm Siblings Show No Behavioral Fallout

Though no behavioral risk was found in those with preterm-born siblings, the study urges deeper research.
A recent study in PLOS Mental Health examined whether having a sibling born prematurely (before 37 weeks gestation) influences the behavior of children born at full term. The findings showed no increased behavioral issues among those with preterm-born siblings. Interestingly, children without any siblings exhibited more behavioral challenges compared to those with one or more siblings (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Internalising and externalising behaviour in siblings of children born preterm
Go to source). The study analyzed data from 65,711 children aged 14 and under, using information from birth cohorts in Denmark, Norway, Italy, and the Netherlands. Children were divided into three groups: those with at least one preterm-born sibling, those with only term-born siblings, and those without siblings.
‘Reassuring news for families! Children with preterm-born #siblings show no significant difference in behavioral outcomes compared to those with only term-born siblings. #Preterm #ChildDevelopment #FamilyHealth’
Assessing Child Behavior: Internalizing and Externalizing TraitsResearchers assessed internalizing behaviors—such as anxiety, depression and stress—and externalizing behaviors, including impulsivity, aggression and rule-breaking. Behavioral data were gathered using parental reports via the Strengths and Difficulties Questionnaire and the Child Behavior Checklist.
In contrast, children without siblings had higher internalizing and externalizing scores.
The authors note that the mental health of siblings and larger sample sizes for specific subgroups should be included in future longitudinal studies. Children with preterm-born siblings remain an understudied group that could potentially be at increased risk of mental health challenges.
The researchers emphasize that continued investigation could provide essential evidence for targeted support, especially if future studies reveal specific vulnerabilities among siblings of preterm-born children.
The study analyzed all data using DataSHIELD, an analysis platform which allows remote access to data and aims to facilitate data sharing across institutions, whilst ensuring total data protection.
Advertisement
- Internalising and externalising behaviour in siblings of children born preterm - (https://journals.plos.org/mentalhealth/article?id=10.1371/journal.pmen.0000334)
Source-Eurekalert