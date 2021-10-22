About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Booster Shot Restores Full Protection Against Covid-19: Pfizer

by Hannah Joy on October 22, 2021 at 12:05 PM
Covid-19 vaccine booster of Pfizer and BioNTech shows that it can restore full protection against Covid-19, reveals a large-scale trial.

In a Phase 3 randomized, controlled trial, a Pfizer-BioNTech booster dose was administered to more than 10,000 individuals 16 years of age and older, who previously received the Pfizer-BioNTech primary two-dose series, reports Xinhua news agency.

It showed a relative vaccine efficacy of 95.6 percent when compared to those who did not receive a booster.

These are the first efficacy results from any randomized, controlled Covid-19 vaccine booster trial.

"These results provide further evidence of the benefits of boosters as we aim to keep people well-protected against this disease," said Albert Bourla, Pfizer Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
Last month, the Food and Drug Administration authorized the booster shots for the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, allowing a single booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine be administered at least six months after completion of the primary series to individuals 65 years of age and older, and 18 through 64 years of age with frequent institutional or occupational exposure to SARS-CoV-2.



Source: IANS
