Booster Shot Restores Full Protection Against Covid-19: Pfizer

These are the first efficacy results from any randomized, controlled Covid-19 vaccine booster trial."These results provide further evidence of the benefits of boosters as we aim to keep people well-protected against this disease," said Albert Bourla, Pfizer Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.Last month, the Food and Drug Administration authorized the booster shots for the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, allowing a single booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine be administered at least six months after completion of the primary series to individuals 65 years of age and older, and 18 through 64 years of age with frequent institutional or occupational exposure to SARS-CoV-2.Source: IANS