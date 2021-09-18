Booster Dose of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Prolongs Protection

A third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine increases neutralizing antibody levels against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, according to new research published in the New England Journal of Medicine.



Pfizer, BioNTech, and University of Texas Medical Branch scientists tracked the immune response of participants in clinical trials for the vaccine.

‘A third booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine increases the body’s ability to inhibit more variants efficiently.’