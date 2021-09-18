Booster Dose of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Prolongs Protection

A third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine increases neutralizing antibody levels against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, according to new research published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
Pfizer, BioNTech, and University of Texas Medical Branch scientists tracked the immune response of participants in clinical trials for the vaccine.
Pfizer, BioNTech, and University of Texas Medical Branch scientists tracked the immune response of participants in clinical trials for the vaccine.
Advertisement
‘A third booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine increases the body’s ability to inhibit more variants efficiently.’
They found that neutralizing antibody levels, the key protective immunity, dropped significantly over seven to nine months after the two-dose vaccination.
The neutralizing antibody levels correlated to the observation of breakthrough infections in vaccinated individuals.
After a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the neutralizing antibody levels increased many-fold higher than that after the second dose.It also increased the antibody's ability to inhibit variants more efficiently, including Beta and Delta variants.
The safety and antibody response of a booster dose administered seven to nine months after the regular two-dose series suggests that a third dose can prolong protection and increase the breadth of protection against new COVID-19 variants.
Source: Medindia
After a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the neutralizing antibody levels increased many-fold higher than that after the second dose.It also increased the antibody's ability to inhibit variants more efficiently, including Beta and Delta variants.
The safety and antibody response of a booster dose administered seven to nine months after the regular two-dose series suggests that a third dose can prolong protection and increase the breadth of protection against new COVID-19 variants.
Source: Medindia
Advertisement
Advertisement